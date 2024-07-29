Michael Rubin Details Tom Brady’s Frustration After Losing Against CJ Stroud’s Team At the White Party

Tom Brady went viral this 4th of July, but not for the reasons one might expect. The NFL legend was spotted playing some backyard football at Michael Rubin’s star-studded White Party, joined by young talents like C.J. Stroud and Micah Parsons. But for the ultra-competitive Brady, it didn’t end up with the bragging rights.

Advertisement

Rubin shared a little inside scoop in his conversation with Taylor Rooks about what went down. And it seems the seven-time quarterback’s legendary competitive spirit was on full display. Rubin confessed,

“Well, I think the mistake that happened was that Tommy picked me first. And that’s where he went wrong, and we actually lost.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

As it turns out, having a billionaire as your first draft pick isn’t necessarily the best strategy when you’re playing against a bunch of NFL stars.

As for Brady, he didn’t take the loss lightly. “He was very mad,” Rubin admitted to Rooks, capturing just how seriously Brady takes his football—whether it’s on a professional field or a backyard one. You can just imagine the GOAT replaying the game in his mind, wondering how things might have turned out differently.

Even in retirement, Tom Brady’s competitive fire burns bright, and it’s clear that no matter where or what he’s playing, he’s always in it to win it. However, Brady’s loss was more than just a draft mistake- it was an ambush.

Rubin details how Brady lost to Stroud

It seems the young guns were more than eager to seize their moment against the GOAT, and they didn’t hold back. Rubin spilled some interesting details about the game, explaining the mindset of the young players on the opposing team:

“For C.J. [Stroud] and Damar [Hamlin], they’re like, ‘We’re f***ing playing Tom Brady. You guys are having fun, we’re coming to kill.'”

While Brady’s team, filled with his fellow celebrities, was all about enjoying the holiday spirit, Stroud and Hamlin were ready to make a statement.

Rubin admitted that the excitement for these players was out of the world as Damar celebrated saying, “I picked on Tom Brady”. After all, how often do you get to say you’ve played—and beaten—Tom Brady, even if it’s just a casual match?

This was more than just a friendly holiday game; it was a moment where the next generation of football stars got to test their skills against one of the greatest of all time. For Stroud and Hamlin, it was an opportunity to shine, and they seized it with both hands. As for Brady, it was a reminder that even in a backyard setting, the target on his back is always there.