“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bengals can fight back”: Eli Manning makes his prediction for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl Bowl 56 is just around the corner. And Eli Manning has made his pick for the much-awaited Rams vs Bengals Matchup.

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

Eli Manning made his prediction for Super Bowl LVI

Eli Manning is a 2 time Super Bowl Champ. And won both being the major underdog against the Patriots. So he knows a little about playing against the odds. And that is why he has a little inkling towards the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think it’ll be a close game. I know on paper I see the Rams being a better football team, and I think with their defensive line, they can kind of possibly take over the game and make it a long, a long day for Burrow,” Manning said. “But I see that Cincinnati and Burrow have something unique about them where they just find ways. I wouldn’t be surprised if they can fight back and make it a tight game.”

“I think the Bengals are just kind of that team that got hot at the end of the year. The quarterback and the rookie receiver – a great tandem. The defense has been playing well, they’ve been making key stops. They’re a team that just rises to the occasion in the fourth quarter.”, he said. Here’s @EliManning talking about the Cincinnati #Bengals ahead of #SuperBowlLVI 🐅 🏈🙌#WhoDey #RuleItAll #SuperBowl 🎧: https://t.co/tw3nstxHnP 📺: https://t.co/ECThk2LOT3 pic.twitter.com/q0kqRs9Ylb — Great Dane Nation (@GreatDaneNation) February 11, 2022 What to Expect in Super Bowl LVI Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive championship. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the big game in only his 2nd season in the league. The Los Angeles Rams did not have an easy ride to the playoffs either. They deprived Tom Brady of an 8th championship after beating them in Stunning fashion at the end of playing time in the divisional round. And then scored 13 in the last quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers and cement their 2nd Bowl appearance in 4 years. In a game with arguably the 2 best WR cores in the NFL, and 2 QB’s with 0 playoff wins before this season’s playoffs, we should have a thriller Sunday Night.

