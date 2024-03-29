“I Wouldn’t Do Brenden That Way”: Jerry Rice Reflects On Not Taking the Deion Sanders Approach During His Son’s NFL Draft

Deion Sanders made headlines recently after announcing that he will not have Travis Hunter and his son Shedeur play for certain NFL teams. Some people supported him, stating he understands what is best for the players, while many others believed it could negatively impact the players’ chances in the 2025 NFL draft. Former NFL star wide receiver Jerry Rice shares similar sentiments.

During his interview on Keyshawn Johnson‘s podcast “All Facts No Brakes,” Jerry Rice was questioned about his reaction to Deion Sanders’ “threatening to pull an Eli” for certain teams for Travis and Shedeur. He believed that certain college players have the opportunity to earn more than some NFL players through NIL deals, which gives them the liberty to do so. However, he refused to treat his son Brendon Rice in a similar manner.

“I wouldn’t do Brendon that way because, you know, I am one of those guys that believe that anywhere you go if you work hard and if you lead by example. You’re gonna have success. You’re gonna be able to bring everybody else along with you.” Jerry Rice said.

Jerry Rice also mentioned that he wouldn’t speak negatively about Deion Sanders wanting to have control over the draft situation for his children. However, he is certain that he will never do something like that for his son.

The NFL Hall of Famer believes that no matter who selects Brendon Rice in the draft, he is okay with it because he wants his son to go there, show what he can do, and create a lasting impact.

Jerry Rice’s Son Wouldn’t Be Following His Father’s Footsteps

During a conversation about Brenden Rice, Keyshawn Johnson, and his son played a video for Jerry Rice in which Brenden was asked about his response to being drafted by the 49ers and being given the number 80 to wear. A number that his father once wore left behind a lasting legacy.

During his appearance on Keyshawn Johnson’s podcast, Brenden openly expressed his desire to join the Niners. However, he is adamant about not wanting to be associated with his father’s legacy and wants to carve out his own path. Moreover, Brenden prefers not to wear the No. 80 jersey and would rather wear his own number, which is 2.

“I’m gonna be honest with you because as a receiver and Keyshawn you know back in the day, we couldn’t wear like a single digit number. I wanted a single digit number. So, I understand he wants to wear No. 2.”

Jerry Rice showed that he never allowed his son to fret about his legacy or feel pressured to match his achievements. He provides advice to Brenden only upon request.

That being said, the San Francisco 49ers’ legend showed how simple it could be for athletes if their fathers, who are famous in their field, don’t overwhelm them with pressure to become the next superstar.