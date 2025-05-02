“It Would Be Hilarious”: Calvin Johnson Responds to Shaquille O’Neal’s Claim That He Could Have Been a Good Tight End

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

There are 1,696 available active roster spots in the NFL (53 players times 32 teams). The NBA, with two fewer franchises, has just 450 available active roster spots (15 players times 30 teams; two-way contracts excluded). Because of this, one theoretically could say it’s roughly four times harder to make the NBA than the NFL.

The dynamics of athletes’ shifts from one sport to another support this thesis. Hardly ever do we hear about football players transitioning from the gridiron to the hardwood. Conversely, many players with basketball backgrounds have had successful NFL careers.

Shaquille O’Neal believes he could have joined that list if desired. On the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time NBA champion claimed he “would have been a really good tight end.” He then asked Hall of Fame wideout Calvin Johnson – his guest – for his opinion. Johnson, a Hall of Fame wideout, couldn’t help but chuckle at the hypothetical question.

“What if, man. Shaq running down the football field, Shaq [getting] off the line of scrimmage. What can you do… you’ve got a seven-footer out here running around catching balls. He hardly got to jump! It wouldn’t be right, but it would be hilarious… he’d have all the records,” Calvin Johnson outlined.

Shaq admitted he’s “not fast,” but thinks he “could go five yards… and get us a first down.” Johnson agreed. History, though, doesn’t back Big Diesel’s chances. Defensive lineman Richard Sligh is the only seven-footer in NFL history, but his career lasted a mere eight games.

Calvin Johnson weighs in on his standing in WR GOAT conversation

The second-tallest player in NFL history, Morris Stroud, played tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded 54 receptions, 977 yards and seven touchdowns across his six-year career (1969-74). While Shaq could have replicated those numbers, they pale in comparison to Johnson’s production: 731 receptions, 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

“Megatron” retired at age-30 following his ninth NFL season. He’d probably be among the all-time leaders in most receiving categories had he stuck around the league a bit longer. Despite his shorter football life, many people — including Shaq and The Big Podcast co-host Adam Lefkoe — list him as one of the greatest wideouts in NFL history. Johnson, of course, believes they’re correct.

“[I] modeled my game… after the work ethic of Jerry Rice. The playmaking ability of Randy Moss. The durability… [and] consistency of Marvin Harrison… I had the God-given gift of size and ability, so [was] just trying to put all that work into one package. I believe I was able to do that successfully… [and] feel like I’m obviously one of the best. I’m not going to say THE best, but… one of the best.” – Calvin Johnson

It’s hard to say anyone is better than Rice, whose 20 years and 22,895 receiving yards are unparalleled. Larry Fitzgerald, with 17,492 yards, has the second-most receiving yards in league history. That differential (5,403) is essentially equal to Ja’Marr Chase’s career yardage total (5,425).

Regardless, Johnson’s villainous nickname was well-earned. He holds the NFL record for receiving yards in a season (1,964). From 2011-13, he posted 302 receptions, 5,137 yards and 33 touchdowns. Those marks would have been higher had he not missed two games in 2013.

Rice may be alone at the top, but Johnson certainly belongs in the discussion after that. He, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Larry Fitzgerald all have arguments for placement on the Mount Rushmore of wideouts.