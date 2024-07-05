“I Wouldn’t Have Known That Was Baker”: Clean Shaven Baker Mayfield Leaves Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) waits in the tunnel before the start of the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

They say, people, especially athletes, change with fame and money. From designer clothes to fancy sports cars, from seaside mansions to making statements with their grooming style, athletes with newfound riches exhibit these traits. However, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is not one to prioritize looks, and his recent change in appearance, contrasting his usual style, has left fans in disbelief.

Earlier today, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Mayfield was captured clean-shaven in an endorsement video for supplement brand “Beam.” For most NFL fans, the QB has barely looked different since his Cleveland Browns days. His perfectly shaped, thick stubble has been consistent since he shot into the limelight. Thus, his latest clean-shaven look was quite a surprise.

The common consensus among netizens after the photo surfaced was that Baker has a babyface without a beard. Some even named this look “Baby Face Baker,” while others, meanwhile, couldn’t believe their eyes that this was really Baker Mayfield in the photo. One fan even eerily likened the QB’s new look to the popular Netflix character “Joe” from “YOU”. See for yourselves:

Baby Face Baker. How we feel about it https://t.co/yrG4hKKIIr — Sooners Insider (@SoonersInsider) July 5, 2024

If his name wasn’t posted, I wouldn’t have known that was Baker. — Vick3 (@ImYourHostVick3) July 5, 2024

it’s giving Joe from You https://t.co/fpiFpOAUb3 — kadin (@braveskadin) July 5, 2024

Nah this just isn’t right — Coop〽️ (@QuinyonClamps) July 5, 2024

Trolling and discourse around his beard aside, one cannot deny the important role that Baker plays for the Buccaneers. A teammate of his recently testified to this claim in an interview with Jim Rome.

“He Is a Dog”: Baker Mayfield Receives Glorious Praises From Bucs Teammate

Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey recently appeared on the Jim Rome show, where he opened up about the influence that Mayfield has on his teammates. Kancey revealed that despite Mayfield being extremely competitive, he is a very giving and helpful person.

From giving back to the community to fully committing to the aid of his teammates, the Defensive Lineman argued that these qualities of Baker could inspire him to run through a wall for his QB.

“Baker is a guy you would wanna run through a wall for. He is the guy that is going to leave it out on the line. He is very competitive. He is a great guy overall; helps out in the community. He is willing to govern his last to anyone on the team or anyone in general. And he is just a baller. He is a dog.”

“Baker is a guy you would wanna run through a wall for.” @Ckancey8 on Bucs QB Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/tEcTY5DvgX — Jim Rome (@jimrome) July 2, 2024

That being said, it’s heartening to see Baker receive so much support and love from his teammates. The QB hasn’t had a long, consistent tenure with one team in his career so far. But his performances last year for the Bucs and the overall camaraderie with his teammates make it feel like this might finally be the best-suited team for the 29-year-old quarterback.