Mike Evans Played Pivotal Role in Getting the Bucs’ Band Back Together in the Offseason

Before the season began, Tampa Bay fans were quite concerned about whether the Buccaneers would be able to keep key players like Mike Evans, Lavonte David, and Tristan Wirfs, who were on the verge of free agency. Losing so many players in a single window would have undone all the progress made last season. Luckily, Mike Evans was the first to sign his extension with the team, opening the floodgate for other key contract extensions.

During his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, the host asked Evans if he felt that others would follow after he signed his two-year, $41 million contract. In response, the star wide receiver said, “Absolutely.” And as it turns out, Evans made sure of it.

Following his extension, Evans sold the promising vision to several key players. From instilling confidence in the current cohort’s ability to win the Super Bowl to promising the retention of key players like Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, and Tristan Wirfs, among others, Evans convinced them that this year would be better than the last — ultimately getting the band back together.

“When I signed, I was talking with the management and they did an unbelievable job of getting the band back together… guys that wanted to play here and have an opportunity to compete for a championship… so that was huge. You know me signing and then promising that we get Baker back, Lavonte, Tristan, Antoine and all those guys… so you know it worked out.”

That said, Evans was very close to hitting free agency himself before a change of heart prompted his decision to stay with the Buccaneers.

Mike Evans opens up about hitting free agency

Before the league year began, the common consensus was that Evans was set for free agency and that other key players would follow suit. But that clearly didn’t happen, with the wideout acting as a catalyst for other key signings.

At first, though, the Buccaneers star considered the idea that he would have to navigate the waters of free agency. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it,” he said.

However, for someone who had never played outside of Tampa, it was too big of a step for him to take. He also considered how comfortable his family was in the city and the love he received from the fanbase. Evans knew he wouldn’t find that anywhere else.

Luckily for Evans, the Bucs management reciprocated by rewarding him with a landmark contract. Lastly, for someone synonymous with the Bucs, Evans staying in the Cigar City proves that loyalty is still part of the game, a rarity in today’s NFL.