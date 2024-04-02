“I’d Like a Reunion”: Chad Johnson & Shannon Sharpe Reflect on the Possibility of Cowboys & Ezekiel Elliott’s Second Marriage

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott seem to be eyeing a potential reunion, with reports suggesting that the franchise is impressed by how the star RB concluded the 2023 season in New England. This juicy update caught the attention of Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, who weighed in on the possibility of a second marriage between Elliott and the Cowboys during the latest episode of their podcast “Nightcap.”

While reacting to this unexpected report, Shannon Sharpe turned towards Chad Johnson first, and the latter, without skipping a beat, said, “I’d like a reunion.” Ocho then highlighted Elliott’s evolution into a healthy athlete during his time with New England, comparing it to his injury-laden days in Dallas. He even pointed out that Elliott’s dip in production during his last stint with the Cowboys led to the franchise questioning the value of his hefty price tag.

Whereas, through Shannon’s lens, Ezekiel Elliott has evolved into more of a “plow back” rather than a “race-horse” in terms of his playing style. He also believed that Ezekiel could potentially address the Dallas Cowboys’ challenges in situations like third and short, fourth and short, and goal line scenarios.

“Where the Cowboys struggle with 3rd and shorts, 4th and short, and in the goal line situation because you’re asking an awful lot of Dak (Prescott) to put the ball in the tight windows on the goal line. As opposed to handling to Zeke and Zeke plow his way to the end zone.” Shannon added.

Unc even stressed that the Cowboys heavily rely on Dak Prescott, especially in the red zone, and Elliott could step in to shoulder some of that burden. The star running back could certainly be the solution for the Cowboys, but at the same time, the question also arises: Why did the franchise part ways with their standout star?

The Real Scoop Behind The Cowboys Waving Goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys’ decision to part ways with Ezekiel Elliott after the 2022 season wasn’t entirely unexpected. His performance had a glaring decline following his new six-year, $90,000,000 contract, including a $7,500,000 signing bonus and $50,052,137 guaranteed, as per Spotrac. Therefore, it was believed that it was time for him to seek new opportunities despite his exceptional track record.

Soon after Ezekiel was released, Cowboys’ COO Stephen Jones shed light on the situation, drawing parallels between his exit and those of Dallas stars, Emmitt Smith and DeMarcus Ware. Interestingly, he claimed that the decision was majorly made as a gesture of respect rather than anything else.

“The last thing we want to do is do anything that would be insulting to a player to a great player, like Zeke, who was one of the best players to ever put on a Cowboys uniform.” Said Stephen Jones, per Sports Illustrated.

Last season, Ezekiel Elliott embarked on a new chapter with the New England Patriots. He emerged to be a crucial contributor, leading the team in rushing with 184 carries for 642 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and scoring three touchdowns in 17 games. Moreover, Elliott showcased his flexibility by leading the Patriots in receptions with 51 catches, gaining 313 yards receiving, and scoring two touchdowns.