“I’d tell Peyton Manning as great as you’re supposed to be, the coach cut you”: Draymond Green and Eli Manning spare Broncos legend no mercy as trash talking takes over on the Manningcast

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are always trying to outdo each other on the Manningcast, and today, they were joined by Draymond Green too.

As a part of every MNF game, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning take the booth once more to offer their exciting commentary during a typically exciting game of football.

Tonight, the 49ers are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of NFC West rivals. The Rams were heavily favored coming into the game, but they’ve struggled all game long as the 49ers hold a convincing 31-7 lead in the fourth quarter. The Manning brothers have been cracking jokes all night long and Draymond Green made sure to join in on the action.

Yeah thats DEEBO @19problemz to the house 😎#LARvsSF on ESPN/49ers app pic.twitter.com/pCrDNFo5sz — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2021

Draymond Green roasts Peyton Manning on Eli Manning’s notice

Usually one of the Manning brothers end up being on the receiving end of most of the jokes, and today it just so happened that it was Peyton.

Phil Mickelson took shots at Peyton early in the game, and then Draymond filled in for him when it came time for his appearance. Eli Manning prompted Draymond to trash talk Peyton knowing the Warriors star has garnered quite the reputation for being an intimidating trash talker in the NBA.

Draymond Green did not hold back.

Peyton is learning to have tough skin on the #ManningCast 😭 pic.twitter.com/CDuKG3E45r — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2021

Ouch. Green went right for the dagger. Of course, he’s referring to when the Indianapolis Colts cut Peyton Manning after 2011-12 season. Manning was 36 years old at the time and had just missed the entire year due to his third neck surgery in 19 months. The Colts saw an opportunity to move on and find Manning’s successor (which they sort of did with Andrew Luck) and took it.

However, to bring that up right now. That’s cold. It also perfectly illustrates why Draymond Green is one of the top trash talkers in the NBA, he simply does not care about you or your feelings.

