“I’m tired of losing”: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf explains the fight that got him ejected during embarrassing 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers

The Seattle Seahawks failed to score a single point in their matchup against the Packers, in part thanks to a DK Metcalf ejection. It was Russell Wilson’s first game after returning from a finger injury.

The Green Bay Packers are a formidable team for sure, but their defense isn’t an all-time great one, so there’s practically no excuse for a team to be scoreless against them. Especially when a team has an all-time great QB like Russell Wilson, a loss like this should shine a light on some serious problems offensively, and star WR DK Metcalf agrees.

It’s not like the Seahawks have a lackluster offense. They have two star WRs in Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, both of whom had underwhelming performances against the Packers. Wilson, even though in his first game back from a finger injury, played terribly, and all that lead to the Packers holding them to ZERO points and winning the game 17-0.

Seahawks lose 17-0 to the Packers This is the first time Seattle has been shut out with Russell Wilson at QB 😬 pic.twitter.com/PUiTzzqz5R — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 15, 2021

The Seahawks have had a disappointing season so far

Ever since the 2020 NFL regular season ended, things have been downhill for the Seattle Seahawks. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild card game. So far in 2021, they have been extremely underwhelming. Obviously, the Russell Wilson injury has been a factor, but they weren’t playing too well even with him on the field.

Their defense has been struggling and they clearly haven’t addressed their offensive line issues despite Wilson being vocal about it. When you have a future HOF QB in your line-up, you hope to have a good season, but that has not been the case for the Seahawks and the players are visibly frustrated.

DK Metcalf got into a fight with a Packers DB and got ejected from the game

Amidst their loss to the Packers, Metcalf got into a scuffle with Packers DB Henry Black. He did not make any excuses for the same afterwards, and said that he was “tired of losing” and that his frustration just boiled over. Metcalf only had 3 receptions for a total of 26 yards, far below what you would expect from someone of his caliber.

#Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has been ejected after this altercation with #Packers DB Henry Black.pic.twitter.com/Ry1jdhIOpd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2021

He said the offense needs to perform better as a unit and that there were some throws from Wilson that should’ve been caught but weren’t. He was clearly angry and disappointed at the way the game unfolded, as any player would be after such a defeat.

#Seahawks WR DK Metcalf asked what prompted the fight that got him ejected at the end of the game? “I’m tired of losing.” Seattle falls to 3-6. Green Bay #Packers now 8-2. pic.twitter.com/yJA1jrzpS6 — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) November 15, 2021

The Seahawks have the players and potential to be a really good team in this league. They just need to figure out how to get it together as a unit. With a QB like Wilson and a coach like Pete Carroll, they can definitely achieve their maximum potential.

