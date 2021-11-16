“They thought he was Sam Darnold, that’s why they didn’t block Aaron Donald”: Peyton Manning and Eli Manning hilariously confuse NFL stars on another edition of Manningcast

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are the greatest entertainers in the NFL currently despite being retired. Manningcast will never get old, and that trend continues tonight.

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West rivalry game, and as is tradition this year, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are in the booth once more.

Calling the game, they’ve made some pretty hilarious comments already, and if you’ve seen the Manningcast before, you know what kind of content you can expect. The 49ers currently have the Rams number in a surprising tunrn of events as they lead 24-7 and seem to be in control of the game.

PICK-SIX FOR THE NINERS They’re up 14-0 on the Rams in the first quarter. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/CDI1lXHbIf — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2021

Eli Manning confuses Aaron Donald for Sam Darnold and gets flamed by Peyton Manning immediately

The Rams have made many splashy moves over the past season, namely trading for Matthew Stafford, and then just recently signing Odell Beckham Jr. after he was released by the Browns.

However, their best player still remains Aaron Donald, the three time DPOY winner and perennial first team All Pro defensive lineman who can change a game all on his own. The 49ers appeared to miss a blocking assignment on one play, and Donald wasted no time in getting to the ball carrier and shutting the play down. The Manning brothers made the play even more entertaining with their commentary of it.

Eli: “You might want to block Aaron Darnold.” Peyton: “Or Donald. Either one.” Eli: “They thought he was Darnold. That’s why they didn’t block him. If they knew he was Donald they would’ve blocked him.” Ouch. pic.twitter.com/KXqK5mV1ar — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2021

Aaron Darnold is definitely an interesting name, a cross breed of Sam Darnold and Aaron Donald? Sounds like an interesting player. Peyton made sure to call his brother out for his mistake while simultaneously roasting the 49ers. Only on the Manningcast will you get exciting commentary like this.

