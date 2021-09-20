“If anybody can play till 50, It’s Tom Brady”: Bill Belichick backs his former QB after his wish to play for 6 more years

Bill Belichick is one of the oldest coaches in the NFL. And he believes his former QB Tom Brady can play till he is 50 years old.

Tom Brady and the Bucs are off to a blistering start in the 2021 season. And a lot of that has to do with Brady and his elite play. The oldest starting QB in NFL history, 44-year-old Tom Brady has thrown for 655 yards this season and a league-leading 9 touchdowns.

Brady doesn’t seem to have lost a step at all. And his love for the game hasn’t lowered either.

He also recently admitted that he wants to play till he is 50 on the latest episode of Tommy and Gronky.

“Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50?”, Gronk read from his cue-card. “Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately. […] I don’t find it so difficult. Plus Florida is kind of a retiree state, so I can just play and glide into retirement,” Brady responded.

“I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

🚨 TOMMY & GRONKY IS BACK 🚨@TomBrady and @RobGronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions… Full episode ➡️ https://t.co/NjmQVZsEFu pic.twitter.com/kw2ME7yKSx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2021

And Bill Belichick thinks Brady can do it.

The New England Patriots coach was asked during a radio interview on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show whether it’s realistic for Brady to play until he’s 50.

“I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so if anybody can do it, it’s him,” Belichick said. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB tossed five touchdowns in Sunday’s 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady has thrown nine passing TDs through the first two games of the 2021 season, the most passing TDs through the first two games in Brady’s career (the previous high was seven in both 2011 and 2015). In the Bucs’ 10-game win streak, including playoffs, Brady has 3,049 pass yards, 31 pass TDs and a 112.6 passer rating. Question (via @TheGregHillShow): Tom Brady said he can see himself playing until he’s 50. Can you see a guy playing that position at that age in the NFL? Bill Belichick: “Yeah, while I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody. So if anybody could do it, it’s probably him.” https://t.co/MBU4AmClMU — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 20, 2021

