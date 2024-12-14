“If He Gets Hurt Playing Football……“: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson React as IShowSpeed Accepts Tyreek Hill’s Challenge

Tyreek Hill is finally ready to race YouTuber IShowSpeed. But he wants $100k for it. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson have some thoughts about this impending challenge.

Sharpe doesn’t think Hill going up against Speed is a good idea, arguing that unnecessary off-the-field activities might lead to non-football-related injuries to the WR. As Sharpe put it, Hill is already a star in the NFL, earning big bucks, and doesn’t need the money or fame that comes from such endeavors. He said,

“If I’m a professional, I ain’t doing anything. I ain’t pulling no hamstring, I ain’t doing no racing. He’s living his life, he’s playing football. You do realize for non-football injury, they ain’t got to pay you. What doesn’t Tyreek get out of this?”

Ocho, however, offered a completely different opinion on the matter, expressing excitement about Speed going up against Cheetah. He argued that there’s more to life than football. He emphasized that Tyreek, who has been running since childhood, isn’t at great risk of injury just by sprinting 40 meters.

“You got to live the life. There’s more to life than just football. There are other things outside of football. What happens if gets hurt playing football? It’s great content. Let the kids have some fun, Unc. “

Chad believes it would make for compelling content. He further called Shannon a “Debbie Downer” for harshing the vibes and arguing against something fun and exciting.

Speed has challenged the Cheetah to a race before but it didn’t seem like he was very interested. But after the YouTuber gave Olympic runner Noah Lyles a decent challenge, Hill seemed more interested. But is this really the time for the Dolphins WR to get derailed?

The Dolphins are struggling

The Cheetah, who put up nearly 1800 yards last season, has struggled to find his form this season. This season, he only has 769 yards and five TDs. However, he has picked up form in the last three matches as the Dolphins have won four of the last five. They are now 6-7, with four matches to go.

They remain in the hunt for the playoffs which no one thought would happen when they were 2-5 and Tua was out. Now, they still have about a 12% chance of making the postseason, and the odds will continue to rise with each victory.

They need to win the remaining games as they currently sit two spots off the 7th playoff spot. Even then, they need the likes of the Broncos and Chargers to lose.

Hill needs to concentrate on making sure he gives his best to take the Dolphins to the postseason. He doesn’t need the extra $100k, especially when he’s earning over $30 million a year. Miami can’t afford to lose their best receiver, especially when they just released Odell Beckham Jr.

He should leave the extra-curricular activities for the off-season which might just end up coming sooner for them if they don’t make it to the playoffs.