“Not Even Jeff Bezos Can Avoid Tom Brady”: NFL Fans React to ‘Death, Taxes, Brady’ Joke After Buccaneers QB Expresses Desire to Continue Playing

Tom Brady maybe 44 years old and he doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. But he knows that retirement time will be coming soon.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

And all of this has led to his unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings, All-Time leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards, All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns, 3 MVP’s and many more.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Brady has only kept besting himself over the years. In 2009, Brady said that he wanted to play till he was 41. In 2017, he raised that age to play into his mid-forties. And now at 44, Brady is still one of the best players at his position so we could see Brady play late into his forties.

Tom Brady plans on playing until he is a liability

Tom Brady has 2 years on his contract and by the end of that Brady will be 45. So these could be the last 2 years of Brady’s historic career. And Brady knows that.

“I’ll know when the time’s right,” Brady said about retirement. “If I can’t . . . if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play.”

.@TomBrady talks about retirement: “If I can’t . . . if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play.” via @peter_kinghttps://t.co/lcLJ1UPj9q pic.twitter.com/rIMTSPTLGw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2021

Brady previously said that he wished to play till at least 45 before evaluating retirement.

“I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete,” Brady said on an episode of SiriusXM Town Hall, hosted by Jim Gray. “We shouldn’t stop our life, even though we love something because it’s just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that.”

He added, “And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to play till I’m 45.’ And this year I’ll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I’ve got a two-year contract. We’ll see what happens beyond that.”

At 43, Tom Brady Threw for more touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes, more yards than Aaron Rodgers, and won the Super Bowl by 22 points. So even 21 seasons in, Tom Brady is still undefeated against father time.

Internet Reacts To Brady’s Plan To Keep Playing

On the NFL subreddit, someone replied to the news saying that 3 things are inevitable in life: Death, Taxes, and Tom Brady. In response to this, another user, u/Aziraphel, gave their hilarious take on the matter.

They wrote, “No, some people manage to avoid taxes. Not even Jeff Bezos can avoid Brady”. A statement that is almost certainly true because if the billionaire has a favorite NFL team, Brady has definitely terrorized them at least once.

