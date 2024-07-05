“If Patrick Mahomes Is in a Walking Boot…”: Sportscaster Raises Concern About Dak Prescott’s Foot Sprain

Nick Wright, Dak Prescott and Kevin Wildes. Pictures taken from: USA TODAY Sports, First Things First, and Twitter.

The sight of Dak Prescott sporting a walking boot on his right leg sent a momentary shockwave through the Cowboys Nation. While reports suggest it’s merely a precautionary measure for a minor sprain, the image has sparked debate among NFL analysts. Kevin Wildes, co-host of FS1’s “First Things First,” recently voiced his concerns about the surprising photo.

Wildes argued that if a similar situation involved quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Aaron Rodgers, it would dominate the headlines. Therefore, downplaying Prescott’s potential injury doesn’t seem appropriate to the sports analyst.

“If Patrick Mahomes is in a walking boot, I’m paying attention. And if Josh Allen is in a walking boot? If Aaron Rodgers took off his shoe and was looking at his foot? We still thought it was a big deal. I’m on a walking boot watch. If a guy is in a walking boot, guess what? That’s front-page news.”

Wildes even drew a comparison to star linebacker Micah Parsons, suggesting that if he had been spotted in a walking boot at a recent party, it would have spread like wildfire across NFL news outlets.

However, Wildes’ co-hosts, Chris Broussard and Nick Wright, offered a slightly different perspective. Wright noted that NFL Insider Ian Rapoport’s report helped downplay the seriousness of the situation. He suggested that, now, there’s not that much of a concern about Dak Prescott’s condition in Dallas as the 2024-25 season approaches.

NFL Insider Reveals Prescott Only Has a Minor Sprain

Cowboys fans finally get to breathe a sigh of relief. The recent photo of their QB sporting a walking boot during his Cabo San Lucas getaway with girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos had set alarm bells ringing. Understandably so, given that it was on the same leg on which he suffered a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation back in 2020.

However, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport stepped in to calm the waters by tweeting that Prescott is only dealing with a minor foot sprain. While the sprain has persisted for a few days, the insider noted that it is unlikely to significantly impact the QB’s preparations. This comes as welcome news for Cowboys Nation, ensuring they won’t have to celebrate this 4th of July on a somber note.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, spotted here in a protective walking boot, is dealing with a very minor foot sprain and has been for a few days. It’s not considered to be anything that should affect his preparation for 2024. https://t.co/h1WPyxozIS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 4, 2024

Looking ahead, Dallas has its sights set on a stellar 2024 season, with Dak Prescott as the cornerstone of their ambitions. The quarterback’s 2023 campaign was nothing short of impressive when he bagged 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions.

However, their postseason dreams were dashed after a disappointing 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. It’s a bitter pill that’s fueling their fire for the upcoming season.