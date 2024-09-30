mobile app bar

“If That Was Mahomes…”: Bills Fans Upset After Josh Allen Takes Nasty Hit From 300-Lb D-Lineman

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) strips the ball from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) while attempting to pass the ball during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens handed the Buffalo Bills their first upset of the season. While Josh Allen and co struggled to find the upper hand in the 35-10 loss, the Bills’ QB did receive the sympathy of the fans over a brutal hit taken by him in the third quarter.

The Bills mafia came forth displaying their anger when Allen got hit ruthlessly by a 300-pound Ravens Defensive Lineman. It occurred when the Bills were trying a trick play to gain some advantage in the game.

As WR Curtis Samuel received the ball, he tossed it back to Allen. The QB was about to launch the ball, but LB Kyle Van Noy jumped in and knocked the ball from Allen’s hands. 

Once the ball hit the ground, Ravens DT, Travis Jones slammed into Allen. This caused the QB to fumble, leading the Ravens’ defense to another big turnover. 

Following this, Allen, who was evidently shaken by the hit, slowly got up and met with a team of doctors for his medical evaluation. Seeing Allen in pain, keeping in mind his injury history, the Bills mafia was infuriated. Taking to X, they started venting out their frustration.

One of the fans called out the Ravens for putting forth such behavior, commenting on the nature of the move:

One viewer even seemed disturbed by the force Allen had to endure as he took the hit:

Meanwhile, a fourth fan was shocked that the hit was not declared as a foul by the referees:

After the Bills vs. Ravens Week 4 clash was over, injury expert Jeff Mueller took to X to assess the level of Allen’s injury. Even though the hit was rough, Allen’s head touched the turf, which is a relief, according to Mueller. The risk of concussions can be dangerous in the long term, but that did not seem to be the case here. 

However, Mueller did appear concerned about Allen’s elbow and shoulder because of his injury history. The good news was though that the QB seemed to be doing fine, which aligned with Allen’s playing status as he returned to the game.

The QB’s quick recovery would surely draw a sigh of relief from his fans, who got to witness Allen’s athleticism during the tough clash against the Ravens.

Josh Allen’s heroics take center stage despite losing to the Ravens

During the third quarter, in an extraordinary play, Josh Allen ran to his right on a third-and-five by dodging the Baltimore Ravens’ defense. Right before he almost stepped out of bounds, Allen threw a rocket pass to WR Khalil Shakir downfield.

This led Shakir to make an amazing catch and push the ball into the red zone. As a result, the Buffalo Bills’ offense, which had struggled in the first half was re-energized.

Following the drive, Bills RB Ty Johnson ran in for a short touchdown, which made the score slim and gave the Bills a little chance for a comeback. Despite the glimmer of hope, the Bills‘ offense continued to struggle, and the team ended up losing to the Ravens.

Oindrila is a seasoned sports journalist with over 2 years of experience covering the NFL and MLB.

