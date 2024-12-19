Lil Wayne Professes Travis Hunter’s NFL Career: “He Gon Be the Best Center We’ve Ever Seen”

While the NFL world is split on which position Travis Hunter should play, wide receiver or cornerback, rapper Lil Wayne believes the Heisman winner can even be the GOAT NFL Center if his coach decides to play him in that position.

In an interview with The Skip Bayless Show, the “Lollipop” hitmaker expressed his utmost faith in Hunter’s versatility in the NFL. In Wayne’s eyes, Travis playing any role on the field will definitely bring results. He even mentioned that all Hunter’s future coach needs to do is place the Buffs star in a role, and Travis would excel in that position.

“Regardless, it could be receiver [or any other position]. If the coach decides to put him as center, he is gonna be the best center we’ve ever seen.”

On the prospect of seeing Hunter play as a WR, the hip-hop legend said that the Buffs star can potentially be a Pro Bowl receiver. Wayne added that Hunter, as a player, reminded him of Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb and Saints RB Alvin Kamara.

For the rapper, the way these two players exhibit their energy and are all over the field, doing the dirty work, reminds him of Travis. Like Lamb and Kamara, Lil Wayne considers Travis to be a superstar player, capable of turning a game’s fortunes around. Even when the odds are stacked against him.

“Definitely can see Travis contributing as a receiver… He reminds me of CeeDee Lamb. CeeDee goes out there, he does the dirty work, he does, the finesse… he’s out there, he’s ready. And also, I’d throw in there — Alvin Kamara. These guys, CeeDee and Alvin, they’re gonna ball out regardless. The team can be 0-16, he (Travis, too) gonna ball out.”

That said, Lil Wayne, despite the positional analysis, backed Travis Hunter to be generational as a two-way star. The New Orleans-based rapper believed that if Hunter sticks to his words and plays as a two-way player in the league, he would be a unicorn — something never done before in the NFL.

“I believe he’s gonna be something we haven’t seen in the NFL for a long time, and that’s a two-way player.”

It’s heartening to see the cordial relationship between Hunter and Lil Wayne. Before the rapper showered Travis with heaps of praise, the Buffs star started the proceedings by shouting out Lil Wayne in his Heisman acceptance speech.

From hearing Travis recall how he barely knew who Lil Wayne was to the GOAT rapper publicly earmarking him as a superstar, the duo’s relationship has really come far. You love to hear these wholesome stories.