“This Is My Baby”: From 72 Chevelle to Maybach; 2 Chainz Takes Shannon Sharpe Through His Insane Car Collection

Shannon Sharpe recently joined the famous rapper 2 Chainz for a full tour of his gorgeous home. He got to see the gym, music studio, and even the man cave where the artist likes to decompress. But the highlight of the tour was, by far, 2 Chainz’s insane car collection. And by insane, we mean a collection worth multiple millions of dollars.

When Sharpe first saw the collection, he naturally looked stunned. Not just by the price of some of the vehicles, but by how many there were. 2 Chainz must have shown off 10–15 different luxury vehicles to his guest. It sure seems that cars are where he’s put most of his musical earnings.

So, let’s go through the crazy collection. First, 2 Chainz showed Sharpe his collection of classic Chevrolet cars. He started with the 1971 Chevelle, which was one of the first old-school cars that the We Own It hitmaker bought. Chainz added alligator leather to the interior to make it a snazzy ride.

Then, Sharpe got to see 2 Chainz’s favorite of the bunch: the 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle. The rapper, for both our entertainment and Sharpe’s, started the engine, popped the top, and showed off the orange glow from the interior. It’s quite a sweet ride.

“This is my baby right here. ‘72 Chevelle. This is my baby,” 2 Chainz said on Club Shay Shay.

Moving on, Sharpe then looked at his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. It’s a super classical-looking car that you might see frequently in older movies. 2 Chainz’s version is dark orange, with a metallic-looking glow to it.

Finally, the last Chevrolet of the collection was a truck that the rapper still hasn’t been able to identify. But it holds sentimental value, he said, as it was his dad’s car, who passed away in 2012. 2 Chainz said he’s spent the past few years trying to fix it and rebuild it.

Sharpe then got to see the collection of non-Chevrolet cars, starting with the 1969 Dodge Charger. It’s a popular car that 2 Chainz said he bought because he was a fan of the show, The Dukes of Hazzard. He even has a number on the side of the car like the famous “General Lee” from the show. But Chainz revealed that he wants to put a Hellcat motor in that car before giving it a spin.

Funny enough, when Sharpe pointed out the Lamborghini truck that retails for around $250K, the rapper glossed over it. He simply shrugged it off like it was the odd car of the bunch.

Chainz was more interested in showing Sharpe his 2012 Maybach 62S. It’s a car that he says he’s never driven before, but he has been chauffeured around in it, doing business in the back seat.

The last car he showed off was the oldest of the bunch: a 1949 Mercury Eight. Chainz bought the ride during a project with Lil Wayne and used it to snap some cool photos for the album. But ever since, it’s been sitting in his garage.

As impressive a collection as it is, it doesn’t seem like Chainz plans to stop adding more whips anytime soon. When Sharpe asked what other cars he’d want, he listed the 1969 Camaro drop top, a Pontiac GTO, and a Plymouth Barracuda—all of which would be sweet additions.

By the end of the showing, Chainz cleared up to Sharpe that he does indeed drive himself in these cars, just not the Maybach. He also owns a Cybertruck that he says is the most comfortable, convenient, and easiest driving vehicle he owns.

“That’s the reason why a bunch of these cars are in the garage, because my truck is out there… You just get in it, you don’t have to crank it up and warm it up or anything, just get in it, and you just go. I don’t have to stop at the gas station,” 2 Chainz shared.

On top of not having to go to the gas station, where he says it can be dangerous in a city like Atlanta, the Cybertruck is also bulletproof. Additionally, it goes from 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds, and it’s reasonably priced compared to his other luxury cars.

All in all, it was an insane collection that we got to see through Sharpe’s vlog. Car lovers everywhere would surely appreciate what 2 Chainz has collected in his garage, and it’ll be fun to track when and what cars he adds to it. Just know that if you ever see the rapper in public, he will roll up in a nice-looking, expensive ride.