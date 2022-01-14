“If Tom Brady managed to pull this off this year, it would be much more special than even last year” : Skip Bayless believes Bucs QB winning the Super Bowl this year would be a much harder feat than last year

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless believe exactly the opposite about Tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers’ situation this year.

The Buccaneers won a Super Bowl fair & square and brought everybody back. That almost never happens in the NFL. They also have Tom Brady playing at an MVP level. All eyes are on Tom Brady as the NFL postseason gets underway to see if Brady can repeat as a Super Bowl champion.

Brady and the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a wild-card round. The winner will advance to the divisional round where the Green Bay Packers will be waiting. There’s a lot of football left to play this postseason, and after leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl Victory during his first season in Tampa, the 44 year old Brady will be heading into the postseason with a different challenge, a barrage of injured teammates.

Was Last year tougher for Brady to win a Super Bowl than this year could be?

Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe said on yesterday’s Undisputed :

If I’m not mistaken, the Buccaneers brought everyone back. The reason it’s so hard to repeat is a lot of times some of your best players’ contracts are up, and they go to greener pastures. Skip Bayless told me ‘Tom Brady is the MVP,’ and he said … ‘It’s a travesty if he doesn’t win.’ So how — if you’re the two-seed this year, you’re the presumed MVP, and you’re gonna have at least two games at home if you win — is it a more difficult role this year than it was last year when you had to … take the show on the road all three weeks? No. its not even close.

Sharpe’s co-host Skip Bayless, who’s been a Tom Brady believer, broke down why this year is “much more difficult” for Brady, mentioning the Buccaneers’ long list of injuries on both sides of the ball, particularly Chris Godwin. Skip said :

Tom Brady has lost his primary threat at receiver. The guy that … is going to be a big hole in the arsenal because he is a primary-possession type receiver … and he is no longer there. You don’t think this is a tougher road with no Chris Godwin and no AB? And a defense that has fallen to — Pro Football Focus ranked them 10th overall. Last year they took off, they were the best defense. … This is a much tougher road than it was a year ago.

Will Brady be able to pull off the win Sunday and keep Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl dreams alive? only time will tell. We’ll see what becomes of this Bucs season as they focus on bringing the competitive spirit with the players they have ready to roll this weekend.

