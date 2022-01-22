NFL

“If Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl, you know damn well he is coming back for the three-peat”: Shannon Sharpe thinks Bucs qb’s future depends on the outcome of the playoffs

Tom Brady
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
Sreesanth IPL 2022: What is S Sreesanth base price in IPL 2022 auction?
Next Article
"We'll do the usual shakedown in terms of testing": Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to get an early feel of their RB18 ahead of pre-season testing
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“If Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl, you know damn well he is coming back for the three-peat”: Shannon Sharpe thinks Bucs qb’s future depends on the outcome of the playoffs

Tom Brady and his retirement rumours have been heating up. But Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think…