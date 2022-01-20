NFL

“I won’t be surprised if Tom Brady walked away after this season”: Rob Ninkovich believes this season could be his former teammate’s last one ever

Tom Brady
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Warriors fam, we'll figure this out if it's the last thing I do": Stephen Curry prophetically tweeted about turning Golden State's fortunes around in 2009, and has delivered in spectacular fashion
Next Article
"Omaha is a run play, but it could be a pass play or a play-action pass, depending on a couple things": When Peyton Manning hilariously joked about his famous audible's meaning
NFL Latest News
Troy Aikman
“Michael Irvin would’ve had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way they played CeeDee Lamb”: Troy Aikman blasts Mike McCarthy for underutilizing their star receiver during loss to the 49ers

The playoff hopes of the Dallas Cowboys came crashing at the hands of the 49ers.…