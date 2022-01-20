“I won’t be surprised if Tom Brady walked away after this season”: Rob Ninkovich believes this season could be his former teammate’s last one ever

Tom Brady and the Bucs are amidst another playoff run. But Rob Ninkovich thinks this might be the GOAT’s last.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

He holds the record for passing yards (91,653), completions (8,542), touchdown passes (664), and games started (344). He has 264 career wins, the most by any QB in the history of the sport.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Even at the outstanding age of 44, Brady put up MVP number this season.

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

He also broke Drew Brees’ record of most completions ever in a season.

Tom Brady in his age 44 season: – 485/719 (67%)

– 5,316 passing yards (1st in NFL)

– 43 TD passes (1st in NFL)

– 2 rushing TDs

– 12 INTs

– 102.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/ICm8ra65Nb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

But Rob Ninkovich believes we might be witnessing the last of Brady.

Rob Ninkovich says he would not be surprised if Tom Brady walks away.

ESPN analyst and former Patriot Rob Ninkovich opened up about the future of Tom Brady on ESPN’s morning show Get Up.

“Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me if Tom decided to just kind of walk away and you know, do whatever he wants to do, because listen, right now he’s in bonus time. “I mean, he’s got TB12 that he has grown to being, you know, in LA and New York and Boston. And he’s got his own brand coming out in the Brady brand. With his clothing line

“How many 44 year old quarterbacks have we seen throw for the amount of yards and touchdowns and he’ll be 45 in August. So at this point right now, you know, what else does he have to prove to anybody? What else does he have to check off the list?”

“So you know, Tom playing until he’s 50. If he really wants to Sure. Okay, but if he doesn’t, and if he decides, Hey, I’ve had enough, I’ve done everything I need to do. What’s my legacy? What is his legacy? The best quarterback to ever play.”

