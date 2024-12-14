“If You Don’t Play, Give Some of That Money Back”: Cam Newton Voices Strong Opinions on CFB Players Opting Out of Bowl Games

For college players, bowl games are viewed as mere exhibition matchups that they have the option to skip. This is considered a strategic move, as they don’t want to get hurt in a game that isn’t contributing to the success of their careers. And if injured, it could jeopardize their next season and even harm their NFL draft stock. Cam Newton, however, is strictly against this popular notion.

“There’s no such thing as a student-athlete, not in the Division 1 level,” Cam asserted (via 4th&1 podcast) while criticizing D1 college players having the luxury to skip one of the most cherished CFB traditions — bowl games.

The 2010 Heisman winner argued that if college players are earning hundreds of thousands of dollars, some even millions, they should be treated as professionals and not student-athletes. In order to hold these players accountable, Cam suggested that they should forfeit a certain amount of their NIL deals if they decide to skip Bowl games.

“To fix that, have a clause in it. If you don’t play, give some of that money back,” the former QB asserted.

Adding to the list of reasons why coaches and programs should implement such clauses, Newton mentioned that skipping games should have consequences, just as any other job. “If your dad doesn’t show up to work, if your mama doesn’t show up to work, do they still get paid?” he asked.

Cam resonated with the ‘Last Chance U’ coach Jason Brown’s views on this matter, who also believed that college players should not be treated as amateur athletes.

“It’s no more amateur sports, bro,” Cam added. “When they agree to say NIL is free… able to do that shit, bro, they’re professionals, so hold them accountable like professionals. If they don’t want to play the bowl game, cool, that’s fine, but that money that we gave you for the regular season and bowl games, give some of that money back.”

Newton further cited Christian McCaffrey, arguing that if team doctors clear him to play, he has no choice but to play, even if it means playing through an injury. That’s how it works in the big league.

.@CameronNewton on NIL players opting out of bowl games: It’s time to hold them accountable like the professionals they’re PAID to be pic.twitter.com/bSQpAkrzqf — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) December 13, 2024

Deion Sanders clearly shares this perspective. He has stated that, despite the Buffs having a successful season, his top players — including Travis Hunter and his sons Shedeur and Shilo, who he believes will be drafted in the upcoming NFL draft — will all play in their bowl game against BYU.

Star players featuring in bowl games certainly make the CFB tradition special for fans. While an injury is always a possibility, most players don’t even play in their rookie season. They will have enough time to recover. Still, from a business standpoint, sitting out makes sense, especially with the packed schedule ahead for draft prospects — as does forfeiting the money Cam is referring to.