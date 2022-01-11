“If you’re .500 anymore you’re getting your a** fired”: Bruce Arians reveals the harsh reality of being an NFL coach on Black Monday following Brian Flores news

Black Monday came around once again as 4 teams shook up their franchise. And Bruce Arians had a brutally honest reaction to the news.

Black Monday is an annual event in the NFL which is the day after the last Sunday on the NFL season where Owners disappointed with their teams standing change their Head coaching positions.

Several NFL franchises have made decisions on their head coaches for 2022. The Bears fired Matt Nagy, the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer, the Dolphins shockingly fired Brian Flores and the Denver Broncos fired Vic Fangio.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has been around the league. And had a brutally honest reaction to head coaching news.

“If you’re .500 anymore you’re getting your ass fired…Black Monday is a bad day. You go home and toast everybody on this day and wish them well because it’s hard on their families as well,” Arians admitted to reporters on Monday.

NFL Coaches react to getting fired.

Statement from former #Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who was relieved of his duties this morning: “I have given my heart and soul to this organization and to the players. I have had outstanding assistant coaches who have worked tirelessly. I’m sorry we didn’t get it done.” pic.twitter.com/wPOjJ1yKnX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

“I was proud to be your coach and wish you nothing but success in the future.” Matt Nagy issued a statement through the Bears after being fired following four seasons as head coach. pic.twitter.com/aI6ghHwITY — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) January 10, 2022

A statement from Brian Flores provided to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/CFRUEQGo3r — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2022

A really classy statement from Vic Fangio. Especially calling the man who made the final decision to fire him one of the best GMs in football. https://t.co/PSttXmcxCw — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 9, 2022

