“I’ll Still Disparage Him”: Aaron Rodgers Ignoring Donald Trump Divides Fans On Social Media

Ayush Juneja
Published

Aaron Rodgers, Donald Trump
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has been enjoying his recovery, recently making an appearance at UFC 302 at Newark. However, he wasn’t the only famous person in the crowd as former President Donald Trump also attended, greeting fans. A video surfaced on social media showing Rodgers ignoring Trump and refusing to stand up as he passed by his seat.

As Donald made his way to his seat, greeting everyone along the way, Aaron notably refused to acknowledge him. Both, A-Rod and the former Commander-in-Chief are two of the most controversial and polarising figures in recent years, leading to mixed reactions from the fans.

One fan wrote they wouldn’t be as aggressive in their criticism of Rodgers because he snubbed Trump, though they still consider him a terrible person. Another user commented that they feel A-Rod is moving in the right direction with this gesture but they still can’t fully trust him.

Some praised Rodgers for taking a moral stand and showing integrity, calling it the best thing he’s done in years. However, many were upset with him for not showing respect to the former president, vowing to withdraw their support for him.

Interestingly, a few fans even labeled Rodgers a narcissist for his actions, while many speculated that his refusal to greet Trump stemmed from his support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Fans said,

People supporting Rodgers chimed in and added,

Fans against A-Rod for snubbing Trump wrote,

Others said,

In the meantime, UFC star Sean Strickland was hailed by Trump loyalists as he showed Rodgers, how a former President should be treated.

Aaron Rodgers Gets Compared To Sean Strickland

While Rodgers chose to snub Donald Trump and not to get up to acknowledge his presence, UFC fighter, and a big loudmouth Strickland went out of his way to express his support and affection for the former President after his victory in Newark.

After his win over Paulo Costa, Strickland gave a victory speech in which he addressed the former president, claiming that Trump is admirable and should be respected. He also insisted that he doesn’t like what the courts and the Government are doing to him, and vowed to donate money to his re-election campaign, stating,

“President Trump, you’re the man. But tt’s a damn travesty what they’re doing to you. I’ll be donating to you, my man. Let’s get it done.”

Aaron Rodgers has polarised the fans yet again, as he is unable to stick solely to football. In fact, his every move is scrutinized by NFL fans around the world.  However, among both his current and former teammates, Rodgers is seen as a model of excellence on the field, and the Jets fans are eager to see this version of him when he steps out for the first time next season against the San Francisco 49ers.

