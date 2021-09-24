“I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch.” When Baker Mayfield claimed he and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, witnessed extraterrestrial objects in the sky

Baker Mayfield had an interesting offseason, to say the least, as the QB came out a firm believer in UFOs after sighting one on his way back home from dinner one night.

Baker Mayfield and his wife shared their belief in the UFO sightings twice earlier this year. First Mayfield tweeted about his experience.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it…,” Mayfield Tweeted. “Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witnesses this?”

“I won’t lie… I’m typically not someone who buys into UFO talk,” Emily Wilkinson, Baker Mayfield’s wife tweeted. “But all I know is… I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I’m a little thrown off.”

And then Mayfield doubled down on his take in a zoom conference in April.

Baker Mayfield says he’s a firm believer in UFO’s

While speaking to the Cleveland Browns website on Monday, QB Baker Mayfield insisted that he now believes in UFOs after the US Navy revealed that it’s investigating the ‘triangle-shaped objects blinking and moving through the sky.’ “I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch. It’s real, I saw it. I’m glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures. Now everybody doesn’t think I’m as crazy. I believe,” he said.

Mayfield described what he and Emily saw that night in early March.