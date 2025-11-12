“You Could Offer Him the DC Job”: CFB Insider Urges Deion Sanders to Hire Nick Saban

After earning their first bowl game since 2020 and producing several 2025 NFL draftees, the Colorado Buffaloes have officially regressed towards the norm. Thanks to a winless record on the road and an overall record of 3-7, the frustration between Deion Sanders and the rest of his herd is almost palpable at this point.

The NFL Hall of Famer has admitted to knowing that neither his coaching nor the execution of his players is up to par right now. And according to the host of the Locked on Buffs podcast, Kevin Borba, that’s partially the result of Sanders not having “the right staff around him.” His solution? Call Nick Saban.

“He wants to build through the transfer portal and he wants to sort of do things his way,” Borba noted before suggesting that Sanders should offer the former Alabama head coach a job as his new defensive coordinator. “You could offer him the DC job,” Borba said in a direct message to Deion Sanders.

While he was sure to give the disclaimer that “I’m sure that’s not going to happen,” Borba ultimately suggested that the idea is simply to get someone like Saban in the building who is capable of resolving these staffing issues.

“The reason and the way that I think Colorado should hire Nick Saban is to use his ability to put the right people around him. Nick Saban spent 17 years at Alabama, won 6 titles, and a lot of his success is due to the people that he put around him on his staff,” Borba observed.

Adding further, Borba shed light on Saban’s impressive track record in nurturing future leaders. “Lane Kiffin, Kirby Smart, Mario Cristobal… There have been so many names that have come from the Nick Saban coaching tree, and Nick Saban had a very, very intense interviewing process. I think one of the big issues that Deion Sanders has is figuring out a way to find people who mesh with him,” he added.

Unfortunately, for both Borba and the Buffs, it doesn’t seem as if Saban is even remotely close to even considering the possibility of coming out of retirement. In fact, the 74-year-old legend recently went viral for looking notably comfortable at home while celebrating his birthday with his beloved Miss Terry and the rest of his loved ones.

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen shared video of his family singing happy birthday Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/Cf0TeLR54B — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 4, 2025

With his feet kicked up in a recliner and a blanket draped over him, Saban was so comfortable that his wife had to humorously snap at him to “sit up” while the family sang happy birthday to him.

Suffice to say, that’s not the look of a man who’s missing his headset on Saturday nights, so unless something drastically changes, it seems as if Saban is content with getting his fix by way of ESPN’s College GameDay. Sorry, Colorado, but you’re on your own for this one.