“He’s Fragile. He’s Old”: Tristan Wirfs Jokes About Tom Brady Being 2 Years Younger Than His Mom Sarah Wirfs

It might not look like it but Tom Brady is getting in on age. In fact, he’s old enough to be the father of some of the players playing in the league right now. Tristan Wirfs even claimed he is old enough to be “fragile.”

Selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, few rookies have ever inherited a better situation than Wirfs. Upon entering the league, the Iowa product was immediately taken on an unforgettable ride straight to the championship by none other than Tom Brady himself.

While the end result of Wirfs’ rookie season seems to be something out of a Hollywood movie, the reality of the situation was that he was tasked with protecting the NFL’s golden goose at just 21 years of age.

Nevertheless, despite the overwhelming pressure, in addition to being forced to adapt and learn on the job, the four-time pro bowler proved to be one of the best offensive tackles of his draft class. During a recent appearance on the Calm Down Podcast, Wirfs jokingly recalled receiving his initial assignments when blocking for Brady.

“They were like ‘Don’t let anybody touch him.’ Alright, I’ll try my best… Although, he is fragile. He’s old.”

Immediately realizing the context of his situation, Wirfs promptly corrected himself, proclaiming “Not that old, ladies!” He jokingly continued his apology by stating “He’s like two years older than my mom, sorry.”

Thankfully, for Wirfs, he’s earned a little way by being a great son to his mother, Sarah. In a previous appearance on the Pivot Podcast, the Super Bowl-caliber lineman recalled the moment in which he first met Brady.

“I called my mom right after. I was in the locker room, ‘Mom I just met Tom Brady.’ He’s an amazing dude. I learned a lot from him.”

Having labeled his mother as the “driving force” behind his life and career, Wirfs has gone above and beyond in his attempts to reward her efforts as a single mother. After the COVID-19 pandemic saw the 2020 NFL Draft reduced to a digital spectrum, the two-time All-Pro remained determined to give his mother the red carpet experience that comes with attending night one of the draft.

Going as far as to set up a makeshift red carpet in the front yard of their home in Iowa, Wirfs informed ESPN that,

“You find a way. I think that’s kind of been my mom’s mantra. She found a way to do everything and more for me and my sister.”

After spending 28 years as a Target employee, while living in a trailer park, Sarah now enjoys her Sundays at home, watching her son deliver consistent, title-winning outings on the football field. Purely a product of his mother’s love, the Mount Vernon native admits that “It’s been a long, hard road.”

Thankfully, for both Wirfs and his family members, his oblivious comments about age were the worst thing to happen to them in a long time. Having now established himself as one of the league’s premiere pass protectors, Wirfs now has his eyes on the 2025 regular season, where he’ll hope to see the Buccaneers claim a fifth consecutive NFC South championship.