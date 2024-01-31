Mar 4, 2021; Weston, Florida, USA; Former UCF Knights kicker Donald De La Haye spins a football over his finger during the House of Athlete Scouting Combine for athletes preparing to enter the 2021 NFL draft. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The UFL, led by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, made a strategic move by signing YouTube star Donald De La Haye Jr., famously known as Deestroying. In a move that has the sports world buzzing, he has inked a contract with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League (UFL).

Advertisement

Boasting an impressive following of 5.7 million on YouTube, De La Haye has successfully blended his roles as a content creator and athlete. He initiated his athletic career at the University of Central Florida (UCF), making his mark as a skilled kicker during the 2015–16 football season.

His perseverance and unique blend of athletic skill and social media influence caught the attention of the UFL, leading to his recent signing with the San Antonio Brahmas. A statement from the Brahmas celebrated this new chapter: “The journey continues. Welcome to the herd, Deestroying.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/XFLBrahmas/status/1752455557921837158?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans and followers who took to social media to express their support and enthusiasm were met with overwhelming excitement. The response from the sports community and Deestroying’s followers has been nothing short of spectacular.

Sharing insights from his conversation with Deestroying and capturing excitement surrounding his signing were highlighted in the post by Nick Mantas. Fans echoed this sentiment, with comments like “AYEEEEE DEESTROYING STARTING TO GET NOTICED LETS GOOOOOOO” and “Yessirrr, let’s work “ flooding the internet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lil_aban/status/1752488772850286952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cpatton88/status/1752453343564435804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One particularly heartwarming comment read, “Ok so… as Duuvalll Darlin and original 904, I love this for my Brahmas! Welcome!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SA_BabeBrahma/status/1752473859280769438?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The love turned into an outpouring globally, and this showcases not just Deestroying’s athletic abilities but also his social media presence, which is phenomenal.

Why Did Deestroying Stop Playing in College?

Deestroying earlier faced a pivotal moment when the University of Central Florida (UCF) declared him ineligible for collegiate football. De La Haye’s channel, primarily documenting his life as a UCF athlete, saw a rapid increase in subscribers, jumping from around 63,000 in June to almost 90,000 after the ineligibility announcement.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoeKepner/status/892118923080085506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The UCF compliance office had previously warned De La Haye that earning ad revenue could jeopardize his eligibility. Indicating his determination to continue his channel without demonetizing it, he stated, “I’m not stopping for anybody.”

His situation ignited a debate on the NCAA’s amateurism policies. De La Haye questioned the fairness of the NCAA’s restrictions, arguing that other YouTubers with similar followings could earn without limitations.

As Deestroying steps onto the UFL field with the San Antonio Brahmas, he carries not just the hopes of his fans but also the aspirations of countless young athletes who see in him a new model for success—one that defies traditional boundaries and embraces the full spectrum of their talents and interests.