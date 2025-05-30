“He Kind of Looks Exactly Like John Madden”: Rob Gronkowski Endorses Nicolas Cage’s Makeover for Upcoming Movie

Former NFL head coach and announcer John Madden left the football world in 2021 at the age of 85. Madden was a legendary coach for the Oakland Raiders, who then went on to have a Hall of Fame broadcasting career. For his impact on contributions to the game of football, an upcoming film starring actor Nicolas Cage titled “Madden” is in the works, which will reflect and highlight Madden’s successful football career.

Earlier this month, Cage shared a picture of himself and Christian Bale on set, with Cage looking oddly similar to Madden. The two are seen flexing a Super Bowl ring with Bale posing as Raiders owner Al Davis. In the picture, Cage is seen with a larger-than-normal physique resembling Madden and even has the same hairstyle that Madden had during his coaching days.

Speaking about the upcoming film on the Dudes on Dudes YouTube channel, former New England Patriots players Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman spoke about Cage’s resemblance to Madden. Gronkowski, especially, was impressed with the makeover Cage was given.

“John Madden is so legendary that they already have a movie coming out about John Madden,” Gronkowski said. “You got Nicolas Cage playing as Madden and I’ve seen some pictures of him, he kind of looks exactly like Madden. What’d they do, fill him up with pillows?

The two former Patriots then reflected on Madden’s legendary career. While there are many contributions and things Madden has done to impact the game of football in a positive way, Edelman has one specific thing he thinks about when he hears the name Madden: the turducken chicken tradition.

The famous dish combined a turkey, chicken, and duck into one, and Madden helped popularize the iconic Thanksgiving meal, awarding the Thanksgiving football player of the game a piece of turducken.

“Who doesn’t think of the turduken?” Edelman questioned. “This guy used to cut the damn turduken with his fingers, and he would reward the MVP of Thanksgiving Day with the turduken. We all know about it because of John Madden. Thanksgiving, John Madden Football when you watch it, John Madden. John Madden is one of the most important names for the NFL.”

The movie should be a good watch for football fans and sports fans who may be interested in learning about Madden’s impact on football. As of right now, there is no premiere release date. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution did report that the movie is currently being filmed in the city of Atlanta.