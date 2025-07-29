“I’m About to (Make A) Comeback”: Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden’s NFL Return Aspirations Get Fans Hyped Up

It’s been nearly four years since Jon Gruden last held a coaching job in the NFL. Once one of the league’s most recognizable faces for his Super Bowl success with the Buccaneers and his razor-sharp, insightful presence on Monday Night Football, Gruden saw his career come to a screeching halt in October 2021.

Advertisement

At the time, a series of emails containing racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language surfaced, forcing Gruden to resign from his role as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders just three years into his whopping 10-year, $100 million contract. Cut to the next few years, and the former HC has only remained in the public eye with his YouTube content and appearances on Barstool Sports’ media channels.

However, the 61-year-old has had enough time away from the field… Gruden says he’s ready to get back on the sidelines.

Speaking at the Lions training camp this week, where he was present in a consulting capacity, he told the Detroit Free Press that he’s working hard to earn another shot in the league.

“Hopefully [I get another chance]… I’m not done,” the Super Bowl winner said. “I’m about to make a comeback. I’m working hard to maybe get one more shot, but hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me ’cause I’m looking for a job.”

Gruden further emphasized that at this point, being able to coach again is the priority, not the league or its stature.

“I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High,” he added. “I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for.”

BREAKING: #Raiders legend Jon Gruden says he is working hard to get one more chance at coaching in the #NFL. “I’m about to make a comeback. I’m working hard to get one more shot. I’m looking for a job.” “I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High. I’m going to coach again” pic.twitter.com/2qpk0HIqF4 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 29, 2025

All told, many fans remain divided over the offensive content of Gruden’s past emails, but there’s no denying the buzz his talk of a return has stirred up online.

“Gruden deserves another shot,” said a fan. “Deserves it, dude has so much passion and IS a great coach!” added another.

While the overwhelming theme seemed to be in support of letting Gruden coach again, the disagreement began when it came to the question, ‘where’.

“He’d be an amazing college football HC tbh,” said an “X” user. “Falcons HC and GM positions will be open after the 2025 season,” argued another.

Whether a franchise will be willing to hand him the reins again remains to be seen. But with his name back in circulation and his intent made public, the veteran coach has officially thrown himself into the mix. And in a league that often preaches second chances, time will tell if one of its most infamous former coaches can find redemption.

Based on his YouTube channel content over the last few years, fans know how passionate and knowledgeable Gruden is about football. The question for a team, hence, remains simple: Is he worth the baggage or not?