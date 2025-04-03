“We Know the Reasons Why We Lost the Super Bowl”: Patrick Mahomes’ Teammate Details Kansas City Chiefs’ Offseason Plans

Kansas City Chiefs’ brutal, one-sided Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February will forever be burned in our memory. In fact, many fans tuned out at halftime. It was that bad. But don’t worry, Chiefs fans—one of Patrick Mahomes’ teammates just shared that the team knows exactly why they lost and is working to fix the issues.

When the Chiefs and Mahomes found themselves down 24-0 at halftime, many still held out hope for a comeback. However, as the Eagles extended their lead to 34-0 near the end of the third quarter, it became all but over. More importantly, it also highlighted the need for change if the team hoped to return to glory.

Defensive tackle Felix Anudike-Uzomah believes the team’s determination to improve is a right step toward that goal. And it’s something he and the Chiefs are already tackling head-on in the offseason.

“We know the reasons why we lost the Super Bowl,” Felix told Kay Adams. “And we can improve from that. So, we can go to the offseason and go to meetings and see what we can do better. Even physically, what can we do personally to step up our game?”

Adams then pressed further, asking if there was any indication that the Chiefs weren’t in shape last season. She mentioned seeing Mahomes and Travis Kelce training hard on Instagram. But Felix assured the host that’s just the image they project online. However, offline, he always sees Mahomes at the facilities early in the morning.

That wasn’t the only thing Adams was interested in, though. She also asked Felix straight up what it was that lost them the Super Bowl, since they “know the reasons why”.

“It’s kind of hard to explain for myself,” Felix started. “But I just feel like, honestly, kudos to them (Eagles). They were well prepared. They had a lot of things down packed. We came up short, basically. I feel like there were a lot of things we could’ve fixed on both ends of the field. I just feel like they prepared better. But I know Andy Reid and the coaching staff, and we’re going to be prepared for next year.”

It’s an interesting answer coming from Felix. The biggest talking point after the game was how the Eagles’ defensive line dominated the Chiefs and got to Mahomes so frequently. It was raining sacks. But Felix didn’t touch on that at all. He simply chalked the performance up to a lack of preparation.

We’ll see next season if it really was bad prep work that led to the loss. The Chiefs could be on somewhat of a revenge tour too. But they’ve also lost some key players to free agency, like Justin Reid, Joshua Uche, and Tershawn Wharton.

Reid and Mahomes will have their work cut out for them in 2025. Let’s see if they can make the right adjustments and get things back on track.