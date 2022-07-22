Matthew Stafford ditched partying with $900 million Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster to watch his favorite Saturday sport

Matthew Stafford is a simple man who lives his own regardless of what may be going on. He proved that much when he ditched Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster.

Going from Detroit to Los Angeles, Stafford not only upgraded in terms of his team, but he also committed to moving to one of the richest cities in the world.

LA is sprawling with celebrities, and life there is vastly different than life in Detroit. Los Angeles is one of the biggest cities in the United States. Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford bought a house in Los Angeles and settled into the LA lifestyle almost instantly.

Their neighbors were Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner has a net worth of $900 million and is famous from being in the Kardashian family. She was a regular on the show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, and she is currently dating hip hop star Travis Scott. The two share a daughter, Stormi Webster.

Stafford made the most out of LA immediately too. He gelled with the Rams right from the get-go, and he took them all the way to the Super Bowl, winning it in grand fashion at their own stadium.

Matthew Stafford’s Super Bowl Championship ring is amazing. Via @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/oHRFZ1GM11 — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) July 22, 2022

Also Read: LIV Golf’s $620 billion assets gives it the power to challenge the NFL and poach Charles Barkley

Matthew Stafford turned down the chance to join Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kelly Stafford, Matthew Stafford’s wife, described a story of how Matthew Stafford once chose watching golf over partying with Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster.

Kelly explained that her and Matthew had been invited to attend Stormi’s birthday party, but in the end, she ended going up alone. There were many celebrities in the crowd, and the change of pace from Detroit to LA was really hitting Kelly. However, she eventually found a good place with the crowd and found everyone really nice.

Kelly explained: “I was so out of place, but they were all so nice and completely down to Earth.

“So Matthew comes home and he goes ‘how did the party go?’.

“He goes ‘I was going to come by’ but you know, some golf thing was on.

“So I was like ‘you could have come, walked your a** across the street and helped me?!

“But meanwhile he’s at the house watching golf.

“He’s like ‘yeah, it’s Saturday’.”

Detroit or LA, it doesn’t matter. Stafford is going to keep doing whatever he wants to do, living his own life. Of course, by now the quarterback is much more settled in the city, and perhaps, he’ll be attending more parties thrown by Kylie and Stormi.

Matthew Stafford skipped Kylie Jenner party with wife Kelly to watch golf on TV https://t.co/EQO6c8iAUy — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) July 15, 2022

Also Read: “Kyle Rudolph went from Daniel Jones to Tom Brady overnight”: Former Giants TE receives a massive upgrade by joining Super Bowl contender