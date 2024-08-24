“I’m All for Coach Prime”: Nick Saban Makes Himself Clear on Deion Sanders’ CU

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders may not have been on opposite sidelines last year, but both were pursuing the ultimate trophy. While the Crimson Tide was closer to that goal than the Colorado Buffaloes, Saban had the chance to see what Sanders’ program was all about.

Now, with the legendary head coach watching the season unfold from the sidelines for the first time in decades, Saban has made it crystal clear where he stands on Deion and his CU program. During his conversation with ESPN, the former head coach had nothing but praises, as he noted,

“I’m all for Coach Prime, man. He’s doing a great job at Colorado. His son (Shedeur Sanders) is a great quarterback. I think that will be difference in the game. And I think they’ll take the next step in terms of a team this year.”

“I’m all for Coach Prime, man. He’s doing a great job at Colorado… I think they’ll take the next step in terms of a team this year.” – Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/mCZDLjxHAg — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) August 24, 2024

It’s a significant deal for such praise to come from Saban, given the competitive nature of college football. Naturally, this has Colorado fans buzzing, as Coach Prime now has the Nick Saban seal of approval!

Saban knows ball — J. Will (@jwillar2kyle) August 24, 2024

Nick Saban validates you. Take it to the bank — Erik Morse (@erockkid) August 24, 2024

However, there are a few skeptical voices who didn’t hesitate to speculate that Saban was merely trying to preserve his media credentials, while others didn’t shy away from throwing shade at him.

Sabans trying to preserve his media credentials rn — Buck ‘Em Up, Bo (@BuckEmBroncos) August 24, 2024

Maybe 2 conference wins instead of one? — AjDub29 (@AjDub29) August 24, 2024

Aside from a few naysayers, it just goes to show that even the greats recognize talent when they see it. With someone like Saban backing him, it’s clear Deion Sanders is doing something right. However, it’s worth noting that the former head coach has also shown support for other programs this year.

Saban’s favorite program might not be Sanders’ CU

Saban knows a thing or two about the college football landscape with his elaborate resume that boasts seven championships in his 28-year career. So, it wasn’t surprising when the legendary head coach voiced his support for a widely favored team for the 2024 season.

During his chat with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, Saban outlined how they had a rival who went undefeated for three years, except for two championship games—the 2021 and 2023 SEC Championships.

For those who guessed it, it’s the Georgia Bulldogs, and that’s Saban’s pick to win the SEC and the national championship in 2024. So, now that Saban is out, he might be looking forward to how his former team manages to cope against their fiercest rival.

But as far as the Colorado Buffaloes are concerned, they might not be Saban’s top pick, but they certainly have his support thanks to Deion Sanders’ leadership. That alone should be an achievement for a program like CU.