“I’m Crying”: Deion Sanders Jr. Makes His Feelings Clear on Travis Hunter’s Departure From the Colorado Buffaloes

Ayush Juneja
Published

Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders jr.

On left- Travis Hunter and on right- Deion Sanders jr. Credit- Imagn Images

It’s a wrap for Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and many others on the Colorado team. The Buffs closed out their season with their final game in the Alamo Bowl against BYU, marking the end of college football for the Heisman winner. This moment was inevitable, and both Travis and Deion Sanders Jr. had often talked about how they would handle it when the day finally arrived.

In a throwback video posted on YouTube by Deion “Bucky” Sanders Jr., he and Travis Hunter reflected on the idea of Hunter’s final season in college football. The conversation took place right after the Buffs’ first game of the season. While Travis felt good after the game, it didn’t hit him until later when it marked the beginning of the end of his college football journey.

The two wondered what their last game would feel like. Travis joked, making exaggerated crying noises, but Bucky was candid, admitting that he’d likely shed tears when the moment finally came.

“It’s my last year in practice with ya’ll every day. I have been thinking about that all the time. I ain’t gonna lie to you bro, I’m crying. I’ll be like damn.”

Travis then joked that they were gonna crash out and start buying presents for each other until the day when they stopped seeing each other regularly.

Both the Heisman winner and his QB, Shedeur Sanders are projected as the top-five picks. There is a real possibility that either of them could be the first overall pick, with chances of Hunter being one more likely. The Patriots currently hold the first pick and there is a good chance that they draft the two-way star for their QB, Drake Maye.

Shedeur is one of the top QBs in next year’s draft and many teams could draft. The Titans, the Browns, the Giants, and the Raiders- all need a QB. The Buffs QB previously expressed his interest in going to New York. So there is no chance that Travis and him play together even though many teams would want them together.

This also means that Deion jr will likely no longer be in regular contact with Hunter. He might stay in Colorado with Coach Prime or go with Shedeur.

