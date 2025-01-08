mobile app bar

“Gonna Have a Small Apartment Wherever You Get Drafted”: Deion Sanders Jr. Reveals His Future Plans as Brother Shedeur Prepares for His NFL Career

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deion Sanders Jr. and Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders Jr. (L), Shedeur Sanders (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders and hopefully Shilo Sanders are set to be drafted by an NFL team, which means they will have to move out of Boulder, Colorado. However, their older brother, Deion Jr., has other plans.

Deion Jr. told Shedeur over a live video that he will continue to live with his dad in Colorado and focus on team activities for the time being. However, he also wants to buy a place near wherever Shedeur is drafted so that he can visit his little brother. But he made it clear that it won’t be upscale, which probably means he will visit his brother during game days and perhaps make a few vlogs. But we’re just guessing here; nothing is confirmed.

“I’m probably going to have a small, small, small, small apartment wherever you get drafted,” Deion Jr. said to his brother. “Very small.”

The answer got a hearty laugh out of Shedeur. Surely, with the signing bonus and guaranteed money that comes with being the number one overall pick, Shedeur will be able to afford a house with multiple rooms for Deion Jr. to stay in. But some of us like our privacy even when visiting family, and Deion Jr. seems to have a plan in place for wherever Shedeur moves.

Deion Jr. decided to stop pursuing football to focus on aspirations beyond the field. Like his father, he tried to become a do-it-all wide receiver/cornerback hybrid while mixing in some kick returns. But, unlike his father, he was undersized at 5 foot 7, 180 lbs. He knew that he didn’t stand a chance at making an NFL roster, and decided to pivot.

DSJ also experienced mental health challenges during his playing days. It was hard for him to carve out his career without fans comparing him to his father. Expectations weighed heavily on his mind and stressed him out daily. It was the right move for him to step away and focus on a more realistic career path — creating content, whether for the Colorado Buffaloes, the Sanders family, or even Shedeur’s future team.

We’re now in a day and age where stars from the 80s and 90s are starting to have their kids attempt the same career path. But assumed greatness has clouded the vision of truly judging some players for who they are. Michael Jordan’s kids are a great example.

Just because they are Michael Jordan’s children doesn’t mean they will turn into MJ. Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan played for UCF and never displayed talent anywhere near the level of Michael. DSJ’s brother, Shedeur, is one of the few to break away from the mold. He’s found great success at the college level and now finds himself on the verge of being drafted #1 overall by Tennessee.

But Shedeur can’t get too ahead of himself. It may feel great now being a coveted QB prospect, but Caleb Williams can tell him that the crowd turns quickly. He’s got to stay focused and continue to find success at the NFL level, or his own fans will turn against him. It’s how it has always been.

Wherever Shedeur goes, though, you can be sure that Deion Jr. will be in the stands supporting his younger brother. And afterward, he’ll go back to his small, small apartment before catching a flight home to Colorado to help his father deal with issues behind the scenes for the Buffs.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. University of Oregon graduate with Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. Reese has been a fan of the NFL since he was young. He is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. His favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. His favorite player changes but currently he supports Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb the most. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA- you name it, Reese probably watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these