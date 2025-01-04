“I’m Giving You Flowers Early, Boy”: Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Salutes Ja’Marr Chase Despite a Sub-Par Season

The Cincinnati Bengals have significantly struggled this season, barely keeping their playoff hopes alive while heading into Week 18. Yet, a few of their star players, like Ja’Marr Chase (and Joe Burrow, too), have held their own. Despite loss after loss and disappointment after disappointment, Chase especially remained consistent. Former Bengal Chad Johnson is quite appreciative of this, recently showering praise on the star receiver.

Johnson, better known as Ocho, spoke the truth: the Bengals have struggled on both sides of the ball this year, but Chase has balled out every week. So much so that Ocho believes Chase has cemented his name as the best Bengals wide receiver of all time.

“I say it all the time: You’ve been resilient. Despite the hurdles, despite the obstacles, despite us losing, despite our woes at defense, and Imma say it to your face: Not only are you the best wide receiver in today’s NFL, but you are the best Bengals wide receiver of all time,” Johnson said on the latest episode of Inside the NFL.

It’s been just four years since Chase was drafted by the team, so the compliment is all the more noteworthy. Let’s also not forget that the Bengals aren’t a new NFL franchise, having been founded in 1968. And, Johnson himself played for the team for a decade and was inducted into the Ring of Honor, yet the legendary wide receiver chose to put the 24-year-old torchbearer on a pedestal higher than his own.

Ocho added that watching Chase, he was “almost” reduced to tears once. The LSU product is that good. Chad even wishes that he had the same ability to stand out on the field as Chase does, and that he could have played with such impact during his time in Cincinnati.

“What you have been able to do in such a short amount of time has been a joy for me to watch. You know how much I love the game of football. You almost had me crying one time. I ain’t gonna be emotional today. But man, just to be able what you’ve been able to do, bruh. And me, even me, as great I was during that time, me watching you play, and wishing I could do some of the things I’m watching you do. It’s been amazing. I truly salute you. I’m giving your flowers early, boy,” Ocho added.

It’s understandable why Ocho is showering so much praise on Chase. The fourth-year receiver is going for a triple crown this season, having racked up 1,612 receiving yards from 116 receptions. He has also caught 16 touchdown passes this season, so a moderate performance this weekend will help him secure that milestone.

However, Chase can also end up on the wrong side of history. He could become the sole receiver to post 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns and still miss the playoffs. The AFC North team has been this abysmal.

They meet the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road this weekend, and it’s a must-win for their playoff hopes. But there are two more teams in contention: the Broncos and the Dolphins. If either of these teams wins in Week 18, the Bengals will be ousted. Only with the two teams losing (a Dolphins-Jets tie also works in the Bengals’ favor) they can secure the seventh seed from the AFC.