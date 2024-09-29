“I’m Just Not His Son”: Shedeur Sanders Says He’s Growing on His Own After Clutch Game vs UCF

Shedeur Sanders is adamant about leaving his mark in college football. The clutch performance after an early interception provided evidence for the same. The quarterback threw for 290 yards and three TD passes in a blowout win over UCF.

Advertisement

While Shedeur’s prowess has been under the shadow of his renowned dad Coach Prime, the young talent is determined to stand individualistically on the front lines. His performance against UFC stands as a testament to this mentality, per the Colorado Buffaloes QB.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, a journalist asked Shedeur a question about what motivates him to make a name for himself despite growing with Sanders’ legacy. He stated that there is a lot more to him than just being Deion’s son, though he still appreciates the stage given to him to do that.

” I mean I’m just not his son. I’m growing into my own man but I appreciate that pops gave me a platform for me to display my abilities. That’s all you could ask of your dad always just to be there and just have support and everything.”

The former Jackson State QB acknowledged that his father went above and beyond, setting the podium for his success. Now, it’s up to him to make the most of those opportunities and choose the path that’s best for him. With every game, he’s striving to make his mark, treating each second as a ‘legendary’ moment.

Knowing that he has big things to accomplish, Shedeur stays focused even in the face of constant criticism from everywhere. But, does that mean that the naysayers are forgiven? The answer would be no.

Shedeur Sanders isn’t big on forgiveness

Like Deion, Shedeur doesn’t mince words, but unlike Coach Prime—who constantly preaches forgiveness, love, and letting go of hate—his son hasn’t embraced those same traits. The Buffs’ QB is holding onto every receipt from the past, with no plans to forgive or forget, stating that “he is not really a forgiving type”.

” By remembering that you was just an HBCU kid who couldn’t do the Power 5 level. That’s really what it was. I don’t forget anything, that anybody ever said and personally, I’m not one to make friends or feel like cuz success is going on lie now, I’m going to forgive anybody. Like whatever you said at any point of time, I’m not really a forgiving type.”

Even though Shedeur likes to keep receipts, he previously stated that he chooses to ignore all that hate and all the noise coming from outside. Instead, he focuses on getting better and working towards the team’s betterment. He has been a subject of continuous criticism for both his life on and off the field, with many calling him out, “for a lack of accountability and humility.”

But, has this deterred the young powerhouse? No. The Buffaloes won again this week, comfortably dispatching the UCF by a scoreline of 48-21. They are now 4-1 for the season and a win in week 6 would mean they surpass the last season’s wins.

However, it will be a challenging fixture as they take on number 23 Kansas State who are coming with a 4-1 record as well. Can Shedeur and Colorado keep the momentum going?