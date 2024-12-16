mobile app bar

“Everyone That Cared Instantly Stood Up”: Ex-NFL Player Speaks Up as Travis Hunter’s Fiancee Seemingly Projects Another Red Flag at the Heisman Ceremony

Suresh Menon
Published

Travis Hunter with his fiancé Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter with his fiancé Leanna Lenee; Image Credit: Instagram // @db3_tip

Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, was recently labeled “a red flag” for her dismissive attitude while the CB was interacting with fans. She was caught on camera throwing a fit about Travis making her wait, while the CB clicked pictures with fans. Well, it appears that former NFL star Le’Veon Bell has spotted another instance of Leanna’s poor behavior.

Following Travis Hunter‘s Heisman win, Le’Veon posted a video on “X” with an intriguing observation. In it, the Colorado star was being announced by the host as the winner of the highly coveted college trophy, leading to a chorus of cheers. Amongst the plethora of cheers, Coach Prime, son Shedeur Sanders, and Travis’ mother, Shirley Hunter, were the first to stand up, clap hands, and show their appreciation.

However, while Leanna was next to the trio, she didn’t get up, even when the crowd started giving a standing ovation to her fiancée. It was only when Deion Sanders gave her a nudge from behind that Leanna finally stood up.

According to Bell, the ones who stood up early were the ones who cared for the Buffs star. “Trav’s name gets called, everyone that cared instantly stood up,” he wrote.

The former KC Chiefs running back brutally doubled down on his observation, arguing that, despite being the best CFB player in the country, Hunter lacks “awareness” when it comes to choosing a partner.

The majority of fans, however, disagreed with the former NFL star’s assessment. From being labeled a “home-wrecker” to finding unnecessary reasons to “hate on” Hunter, the internet clearly didn’t support Bell’s viewpoint.

Others argued that maybe Leanna is a shy human being who simply didn’t know how to deal with being in the limelight.

While Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy is all over the news, and rightly so, it’s a shame the Buffs star’s personal life is also under the scanner. And, as fans rightly argued, not everyone is comfortable with the spotlight. Perhaps that’s what happened with Leanna.

Considering Travis has decided to put a ring on Leanna, the couple surely must have known each other well to do so. As heartening as it is to see Travis’ fans express their concerns, at the end of the day, it’s their private affair. So, let’s hope for the best for the couple rather than make meaningless assessments.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

