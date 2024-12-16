“Everyone That Cared Instantly Stood Up”: Ex-NFL Player Speaks Up as Travis Hunter’s Fiancee Seemingly Projects Another Red Flag at the Heisman Ceremony

Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, was recently labeled “a red flag” for her dismissive attitude while the CB was interacting with fans. She was caught on camera throwing a fit about Travis making her wait, while the CB clicked pictures with fans. Well, it appears that former NFL star Le’Veon Bell has spotted another instance of Leanna’s poor behavior.

Advertisement

Following Travis Hunter‘s Heisman win, Le’Veon posted a video on “X” with an intriguing observation. In it, the Colorado star was being announced by the host as the winner of the highly coveted college trophy, leading to a chorus of cheers. Amongst the plethora of cheers, Coach Prime, son Shedeur Sanders, and Travis’ mother, Shirley Hunter, were the first to stand up, clap hands, and show their appreciation.

However, while Leanna was next to the trio, she didn’t get up, even when the crowd started giving a standing ovation to her fiancée. It was only when Deion Sanders gave her a nudge from behind that Leanna finally stood up.

According to Bell, the ones who stood up early were the ones who cared for the Buffs star. “Trav’s name gets called, everyone that cared instantly stood up,” he wrote.

The former KC Chiefs running back brutally doubled down on his observation, arguing that, despite being the best CFB player in the country, Hunter lacks “awareness” when it comes to choosing a partner.

Trav’s name gets called, everyone that cared instantly stood up .. there’s only one person who got up because Prime gave her the cue .. we know Trav the best player in the country, but right now I’m questioning his “awareness” .. https://t.co/vB302iQfCn — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 16, 2024

The majority of fans, however, disagreed with the former NFL star’s assessment. From being labeled a “home-wrecker” to finding unnecessary reasons to “hate on” Hunter, the internet clearly didn’t support Bell’s viewpoint.

People find the weirdest ways to hate on someone else’s success ‍♂️ — Ray (@INTPhoenixRay) December 16, 2024

You homewrecking brother haha

As a man he’s decides what’s good for him.

Not outsiders looking in. — Neat (@NeatFT) December 16, 2024

Others argued that maybe Leanna is a shy human being who simply didn’t know how to deal with being in the limelight.

You are reading into this way too much — ✊ (@GoatedFlyer) December 16, 2024

Time will tell, but to me she looks like someone who is uncomfortable in the spotlight. Social anxiety is a real thing and can present in may different ways. I’ve also seen player girlfriends during the NFL draft jump up and hug the players to celebrate, only to see Twitter… — I’m wrong too, sometimes. (@ErRoR_584) December 16, 2024

While Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy is all over the news, and rightly so, it’s a shame the Buffs star’s personal life is also under the scanner. And, as fans rightly argued, not everyone is comfortable with the spotlight. Perhaps that’s what happened with Leanna.

Considering Travis has decided to put a ring on Leanna, the couple surely must have known each other well to do so. As heartening as it is to see Travis’ fans express their concerns, at the end of the day, it’s their private affair. So, let’s hope for the best for the couple rather than make meaningless assessments.