“I’m Proud of You, Son”: Deion Sanders Reacts to Shedeur Winning the Golden Arm Award

It was a special moment for Deion Sanders when his son Shedeur Sanders won the prestigious 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. During the presentation ceremony held in Baltimore on Friday night, Shedeur delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, which must have made Coach Prime even prouder.

Advertisement

A video shared on X captured a heartfelt moment between the father and son when the award news was confirmed in November 2024. As Shedeur received the phone call from the award organizers, the excitement set in, and Deion could be heard saying, “I’m proud of you, son. Let’s finish strong, let’s finish strong,” while they were in the Colorado locker room.

The moment Shedeur Sanders found out he won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award with Coach Prime : “I’m proud of you son…Let’s finish strong” : @GoldenArmAward pic.twitter.com/HYjZQoB12V — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 7, 2024

In 2024, Shedeur had an outstanding college football season, completing 3,926 yards with 35 touchdowns and a 74.2% completion rate. This was a significant improvement over the previous season, where Colorado finished low (4-8), and Shedeur threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and a 69.3% completion rate.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has been presented annually since 1987 to the top quarterback for his excellence both on and off the field. Named after the legendary Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas, it places Shedeur in elite company with previous winners, including Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, and Mac Jones.

“I got big plans, big dreams, and high expectations for myself and for the team,” Shedeur said, in the award acceptance speech, highlighting his future goals as he finished his college football season on a bright note.

Just a day before, Shedeur also won the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year Award and remains a strong favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (+125).