"I'm sorry for being racially insensitive towards Cam Newton": Scott Zolak regrets culturally inappropriate comments towards Patriots QB?

Former Patriots QB Scott Zolak Apologized to Cam Newton after his comment about Newton being “distracted by rap music” got called out by many fans.

Zolak, who is now a Patriots radio analyst, called out Cam Newton and his attitude about the game earlier last week.

“I’d turn off the rap music, first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam here,” Zolak said Thursday during his midday talk show on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “Because in between every throw, he’s dancing. He can’t help himself, to where Mac [Jones] looks like he came to work again. Like, he’s here to work. And everything’s attention to detail. It’s nothing different.

Zolak later described Newton as “jacking around” during practice. Zolak also spoke about Mac Jones, “Like, he’s here to work. And everything is attention to detail.” That is a stark contrast to the way Zolak spoke about Newton, but he did add that the dancing around and having fun vibe is something that fits with Newton’s character.

But after a ton of backlash from fans and media alike, he apologized to the Patriots QB.

Scott Zolak acknowledged his mistake to Cam Newton.

Zolak, a former Patriots quarterback, expressed his remorse during Sunday’s pregame show on 98.5 The Sports Hub and said he met with Newton that morning to apologize in person.

“That’s something I know that’s drawn attention for being racially insensitive. I’m sorry for that comment, I didn’t need to make that comment. I should not even ever bring any sort of music into play, because I have no clue what’s going on in a player’s head,” Zolak said Sunday. “It’s been a rough last couple days here, and I wanted to do this on air. It’s the first time I’ve been on air since Thursday.”

Zolak later added: “I wanted to talk to him before I talked about this, to let him know. I got a chance to talk to him, and Cam’s nothing but class. Great guy. He handled it perfect. I mean, that’s between me and him. So that’s where I stand by it.”

Newton’s music choice should be his, and nobody should be calling him out for dancing to it, especially not when former Patriots QB Tom Brady had the luxury of enjoying whatever he wanted.



Tom Brady dancing is definitely a treat to see, but the point remains that if he could do this during practice without scrutiny then Cam should be able to as well, whether or not he wins six Super Bowls with the franchise or not.

Also Read: “Tom Brady was throwing balls and yelling obscenities at me.”: When the NFL Goat cursed out Rodney Harrison after he intercepted a pass in practice