NFL

“I’m sorry for being racially insensitive towards Cam Newton”: Scott Zolak regrets culturally inappropriate comments towards Patriots QB

"I'm sorry for being racially insensitive towards Cam Newton": Scott Zolak regrets culturally inappropriate comments towards Patriots QB?
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
“I was such a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar freak, I didn’t mind doing work for him”: When Magic Johnson revealed why he would happily do his rookie duties for Kareem
Next Article
“Tim Duncan is my favorite player and I would want him at my funeral”: When Bill Russell gave the Spurs legend a perfect analogy on how he views him
Latest NBA News
Kobe Bryant
‘I Couldn’t Be More Proud Of You Than If You Were My Own Son’: When Bill Russell And Kobe Bryant Shared A Touching Moment At The 2008 NBA All Star Game

Kobe Bryant had an extraordinary relationship with Celtics Legend Bill Russell, who held ‘The Black…