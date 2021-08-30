“Tom Brady was throwing balls and yelling obscenities at me.”: When the NFL Goat cursed out Rodney Harrison after he intercepted a pass in practice

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as the Greatest Player of all time and his 7 Super Bowl rings are a testament to the same. But even the Goat has some interesting and fun stories, incidents, and anecdotes that have taken place over his illustrious 21 years in the league.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

And all of this has led to his unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings. All-Time leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards. All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns. 3 MVP’s and many more.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021



His drive for perfection and ultra-competitiveness has seen claimed many victims. And 21 seasons in, his continued want to play has a lot to do with that.

Tom Brady did not talk to Rodney Harrison before the 2004 Super Bowl

Rodney Harrison came into the Patriots system in 2003. And was a victim of Tom Brady’s insane competitiveness, that too right before the Super Bowl.

When we were down in the Super Bowl at Houston [in 2004], it was practice and it was a competitive one.” Harrison said. The defense had its way with Tom that day — knocking down balls, forcing incomplete passes — and we were all pumped up. Then I stepped in front and picked Tom off, running down the field, high-stepping, talking trash.”

“When I come back, he started chasing me, throwing footballs at me, yelling obscenities at me. It was unbelievable. Here we are at the Super Bowl, about to play the biggest game of our lives, and this dude is mad — and then wouldn’t talk to me for a day and a half — because I picked him off.”

Things cooled down eventually. Brady, Harrison, and the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl against the Panthers in 2004. And then went back-to-back in 2005.

The Buccaneers quarterback’s legacy in the NFL is very well established at this point, but the fact that Brady is gearing up for another NFL season at this age is simply remarkable. And to go into his 22nd season as a serious contender to win an 8th Super Bowl is testament to his incredible drive to achieve perfection. So it’s no surprise to see what it takes to be Brady’s teammate.

