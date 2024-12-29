“I’m Sorry, This is Tough”: Deion Sanders Gets Emotional as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Play Their Last Game For Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes started a fruitful journey with Deion Sanders and his sons, Shedeur, Shilo, and Travis Hunter two seasons ago. In the past two years, the program’s profile has grown but it’s time to say goodbye.

Advertisement

Coach Prime who will be staying for the near future, got emotional as he walked with his sons on the field for the final time for the Alamo Bowl against BYU.

“The journey. The journey has been tremendous. I’m sorry, this is tough,” he said.

Deion reminisced about the moment when his son first stepped at Folsom Field wearing the black and golden colors of Colorado. Coach Prime noted that they went through everything together- whether it was good or bad or when things went up and down. It was a roller-coaster ride for which he is grateful and appreciative.

This journey has been nothing short of transformative for Coach Prime and his three sons—Shedeur, Shilo, and Travis Hunter. After an electrifying start to his first season following the move from Jackson State, the campaign quickly unraveled. The team struggled to adjust to life in the Big 12, enduring a string of defeats that led to a disappointing 4-8 finish.

The second season, however, marked a remarkable turnaround that few had anticipated. The Buffs started strong once again but, this time, sustained their momentum, dominating opponents with their explosive attacking play.

Under Deion Sanders’ leadership, the team became Bowl-eligible and capped off the regular season with an impressive 9-3 record, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

Now, as they take the field for their final game of the season—the Alamo Bowl against BYU—they face their biggest challenge yet. Trailing 20-0 at halftime, Coach Prime must rally his team and remind them of the grit and determination that brought them this far. It’s one last chance to dig deep and finish the season on a high note.