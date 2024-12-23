“I’m Sure Deion Sanders Is Giving Him a Lot of Advice”: LeSean McCoy Speaks Up After Travis Hunter Deactivates His Instagram Due to Criticism of His Fiancée

Travis Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy, which was supposed to be one of the happiest moments of his life. Unfortunately, almost tragically, the only narrative that those on social media have latched onto surrounds his controversial fiancee, Leanna Lenee, rather than his unprecedented on-field exploits during the 2024 NCAA football season.

The most recent development was the most salacious, as a video emerged of Lenee that caused Hunter to deactivate his Instagram. The internet sleuths lived up to their names on this one, as they found a video and a picture that pretty clearly depicts Lenee twerking on and cozying up to another man who’s not Hunter at a club.

When the videos and pictures were taken is unknown, but either way, netizens believe that it’s not a great look for Lenee. However, former running back Shady McCoy has a different perspective.

Following the uproar on social media, McCoy felt the need to step in. He tried to talk some sense into the people on the internet who seem to know what’s best for Hunter’s relationship at every turn.

“MESSAGE TO ALL THESE KNOW IT ALL grown men that’s old as hell with tons of BM’s who want to give Travis Hunter so much advice MIND YA BUSINESS PLEASE!! I’m sure @DeionSanders is giving him a lot of advice from the heart not from Clout like yall ….. internet and social media can be scary,” McCoy’s tweet read.

McCoy’s main point was that many of these Tweeters are the last people whose advice should be heeded on this topic. Not to mention that Hunter has one of the greatest mentors in sports right now in Deion Sanders, his coach for two years at Colorado and for another year prior to that at Jackson State. No doubt Coach Prime is speaking sense to Hunter right now.

The discourse about Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee’s relationship has become toxic. Hunter deactivating his account and focusing more on his upcoming Bowl game will certainly help with his mental health. Whether or not Lenee is indeed good for him is up to no one but him.