‘The Titans Will Pick Shedeur Sanders No. 1 Overall,’ Predicts 2x Super Bowl Champion

After the 2024–2025 college football season ended, there was much debate over who would be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. And as the D-Day inched closer, Ward emerged as the popular choice to be selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans. As of now, per ESPN BET and Caesars Sportsbook, Ward’s odds of being picked by the Titans are -20,000 (a $20,000 bet would return $100).

However, not everyone has given up on Shedeur — take former NFL Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy, for instance.

Despite reports of Sanders sliding in the draft, with some projections even placing him outside of the first round, the former running back made a bold prediction: the Titans will stun everyone and draft Sanders No. 1 overall.

“Imagine a world where the first pick, the Tennessee Titans select Shedeur Sanders baby,” McCoy said on an episode of The Facility. “I can see it. If it’s up to me, I’m taking the best quarterback in this draft, and that’s Shedeur for my number one pick.”

While his prediction of Sanders being drafted No. 1 overall is a major surprise, McCoy also predicted Sanders’ teammate, Travis Hunter, to be selected right after him at No. 2. That isn’t unexpected, though, as Hunter is widely considered the consensus second overall pick, and the odds reflect that. McCoy even called him the best talent in this year’s draft.

Per ESPN BET and Caesar’s Sportsbook, Hunter’s odds to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns currently stand at -5,000 ($5,000 to win 100.)

McCoy had a few more surprise picks in his top five of his mock draft. He believes the New York Giants will use their third overall pick to select a quarterback — specifically Cam Ward, who many expect to go No. 1. Most expect the Giants to draft Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with that pick.

At pick No. 4, McCoy has the New England Patriots selecting Ashton Jeanty, who many think could go at No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars or No. 6 to the Raiders. A popular pick at No. 4 has been LSU tackle Will Campbell.

Rounding out McCoy’s top five, he has the Jacksonville Jaguars landing Carter, who hasn’t been mocked to Jacksonville that much, due to the fact that many think he will go No. 2 or No. 3 overall.

Tonight’s draft begins at 8:00 p.m. ET and is expected to feature plenty of surprises. No trades have taken place yet in the first round, but that’s expected to change once the event in Green Bay gets underway.