“I’m pretty damn beat up” : Baker Mayfield had harsh words for his team following a season ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

After a season ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had harsh words for himself and his roster while also confirming his plans to address his injured left shoulder.

Baker Mayfield missed just one game with injury and had to wear a shoulder harness most of the season to restrict his range of motion to prevent aggravating his shoulder further. Subsequently, Monday night’s game left all players and coaches for the Browns frustrated as the Steelers managed to bother Mayfield all night with nine sacks and five batted balls. Hudson, playing out of position, was already tasked with an impossible challenge of guarding T.J. Watt for most of the night and he did not fare well. After the game Mayfield made sure the blame wasn’t placed on Hudson alone but still managed to criticize the roster construction and his own performance.

“You got T.J. Watt over there, and we’re not giving our rookie tackle a whole lot of help, it’s not going to be good for us,” Mayfield said. “I’m proud of James, he kept swinging, he kept fighting,”

Mayfield added, “When it comes to what we’ve had to deal with all season, there’s been a lot of ups and downs. Do I believe I could play better? Absolutely. Do I believe there’s positions that we as an offense could have been put in that are better? Absolutely. There’s so many critiques throughout the year. If there wasn’t we wouldn’t be sitting here at 7-9. So it is what it is.”

What’s next for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns

As it stands, the Browns are already eliminated from playoff contention. It’s reasonable to think that a limited Mayfield might sit out Cleveland’s final game on Sunday against the visiting Bengals. Mayfield said he would have discussions with his agent and family and decide on what’s best for him. Regarding the torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder Mayfield didn’t rule out having the surgery as soon as this week to get a jump start on his recovery for next season now with Browns out of the playoff mix.

“I’ve made the decision, we’ve had discussions, that I am going to have surgery,” Mayfield said. “I am going to get this shoulder fixed and be able to come back next year at 100 percent. So that’s been decided. Now, when it’s happening, that has not been decided.”

When and if Mayfield is sidelined, the Browns will turn to the backup quarterback Nick Mullens. Mullens started in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. As for this season a lot of the blame can be placed on Baker Mayfield though not much has gone right for Cleveland this season.