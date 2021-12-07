“I’m sure Tom Brady did a great job, greatest player in NFL history”: Bill Belichick has no ill-will against his former QB after release of ‘Man in the Arena’ documentary

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been in headlines together recently, and that trend continues after Belichick had nothing but praise for his former QB.

Why have Brady and Belichick been in headlines together? Well, after the Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills yesterday night to move to 9-4, they retained the top spot in the AFC. That means that a Buccaneers-Patriots Super Bowl matchup is the most likely Super Bowl right now which is crazy to think about.

At the start of this year, you would have never expected to hear that the Patriots would be in Super Bowl conversations as while they had a good team, it didn’t seem like it was a Super Bowl worthy one. However, that’s where we stand right now, and a lot of the success can definitely be attributed to Bill Belichick’s coaching.

Bill Belichick heaps praise on Tom Brady following ‘Man in the Arena’ release

If there’s something you should know about Tom Brady, it’s that he doesn’t only work on his game on the field, but he’s also making sure to make in-roads and have success off of it.

That’s why he’s released a documentary series called ‘Man in the Arena’ which focuses on the Patriots 9 Super Bowl run with Brady and Belichick. It’s sure to have a lot of great content, and Bill Belichick didn’t shy away from making sure people knew he’s excited to watch the series.

On The Greg Hill Show, Belichick had the following to say when asked if he had watched the show, “I haven’t. But I’m sure Tom did a great job, like he always does. He was such a centerpiece in — obviously — all those games. Yeah, I can’t wait to see it.”

Belichick also went on to praise Brady in general, calling him the greatest player in NFL history and the greatest offensive player in NFL history.

“As I’ve said many times, nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom does. He’s a great player, great person, great leader,” Belichick gushed. “Just a tremendous opportunity for me to coach probably the greatest player in NFL history — and on defense with [Lawrence] Taylor, the greatest offensive player with Tom and the greatest defensive player with Taylor. It’s been a tremendous opportunity for me as a coach, and I certainly learned a lot from Tom. He helped me develop as a coach, as did Taylor. And I am very thankful for my opportunity to have over 30 years coaching those two guys.”

It’s great to see this kind of respect between the two after all the narratives we’ve heard about how Brady and Belichick had a rift between them. If the two do meet in the Super Bowl, it’ll be an amazing matchup, one you definitely can’t miss out on.

