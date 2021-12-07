“Tom Brady Kind of Old, Man”: Falcons D-Lineman Marlon Davidson Always Dreamed of Sacking the NFL GOAT, and Now Has a Pick-6 Against Him

Tom Brady’s career has spanned generations. Almost every defensive player entering the league nowadays has their sights set on Brady, and Falcons D-Lineman Marlon Davidson was no exception.

When Marlon Davidson was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 draft, he was asked what was one thing he wanted to in the league. His response? Sacking Tom Brady.

Of late, answers like these are not uncommon. The generation which grew up watching Brady terrorize defenses every week in a Patriots uniform is now entering the league whilst a 44 year old Brady is still going strong.

Davidson spent most of his rookie season on the bench, but has featured more often as a sophomore. In week 2 of the 2021 season, when the Falcons traveled to Tampa to take on the Bucs, the Auburn alum recorded his first NFL sack against none other than Tom Brady.

And if the story wasn’t heartwarming enough already, Davidson once again got the better of Brady on Sunday. With under 30 seconds left to go in the first half, Davidson brilliantly read the play and got in the way of a short pass intended for Leonard Fournette.

He ended up getting an easy pick off Tom Brady and returned the interception for a 3 yard touchdown.

Marlon Davidson on Tom Brady: “Dude kind of old, man”

Davidson’s pick-6 was only the third ever by a defensive lineman against Tom Brady, with the most recent one coming all the way back in 2009.

When he was told about this post-game, Davidson said, “That’s a wild stat — 2009. Dude kind of old, man. I think I was in middle school [in 2009]. I mean, come on, man. I used to watch this man all the time. It’s crazy.”

Davidson was clearly overjoyed after the pick-6 despite his team taking a tough loss. With a big smile on his face, he told reporters, “Who wouldn’t want to do something good against Tom Brady? There’s a lot of defensive backs that have never done this. What more can you ask for?”

