Patriots Superfan Dave Portnoy Gives a Brutal Reality Check to Bill Belichick After UNC Blowout Loss

Bill Belichick kicked off his college coaching career last night, and it didn’t go according to plan, to say the least. North Carolina was blown out by TCU in a 48-14 laugher, showing that the transition to college may not be as smooth as some expected.

In fact, some members of the media already believe the loss proves Belichick isn’t the right fit for the college game. Among them is Dave Portnoy, a longtime New England Patriots fan who has watched Bill coach for years. For him, something just felt off as the game spiraled out of control.

“College, to me, does not fit Belichick,” Portnoy started via Barstool Sports.

It’s a notion many football fans have been preaching ever since Belichick took over the Tar Heels. With his communication style, it doesn’t seem like a natural fit with younger college players.

And with the introduction of NIL, his athletes now hold more power over their careers. If he pushes too hard, they could bolt for the transfer portal before the season’s over.

That’s why Portnoy believes that Deion Sanders is a good fit for college, because he’s a people person, and he can connect with young athletes. But Belichick seems like a coach made for the NFL.

“It fits Deion. Deion’s a ‘Rah Rah’ recruiter. Even if you look at yesterday, how the celebs LT and Jordan and they’re up in the box. They’re not on the field. Like, you don’t have the Michael Irvin Miami on the sideline going bananas with the players. He’s a different guy. He’s not the run out of the tunnel guy,” Portnoy concluded.

It’s a great point to make. College football is supposed to be looser and more fun than the NFL. Oftentimes, former players or famous alumni will watch games from the sideline. But last night, Lawrence Taylor and Michael Jordan were up in a box, far from the field. It all but showed that Belichick may be running a tight ship without much room for things like that.

Notably, Deion’s first game as a Colorado head coach was also against TCU. Yet, the Buffs managed to win 45-42 in a thrilling game. It’s a funny coincidence that could also show which coach was more ready for the college atmosphere.

Of course, the teams have completely changed in the past 2 years, and Belichick’s UNC roster isn’t as littered with talent as Colorado’s was in that first year with Deion. But it gives a perspective on one coach being a great fit immediately and another looking like a fish out of water. It’ll be interesting to see how Bill rebounds from here.