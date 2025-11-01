mobile app bar

Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon Becomes a Popular Theme Among Colts Fans This Halloween

Samnur Reza
Carlie Irsay-Gordon walks the sideline Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ahead of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon becoming the new CEO, principal owner, and face of the Indianapolis Colts has been a long time coming. According to Amy Trask, the first female CEO in NFL history, Irsay-Gordon was first spotted at an NFL meeting back in 2004. That’s over two decades ago, and all that preparation (let’s call it that) has clearly paid off.

There were definitely some skeptics when she took over after her father, Jim Irsay, passed away in May. But those same skeptics have now turned into supporters. And the kind of “micromanaging” that fans usually criticize in NFL owners is now being praised when it comes to Irsay-Gordon, because she’s doing it the right way.

Off the field, she’s deeply involved in the organization, keeping up with the game plan, overseeing team operations, and staying in the loop on every strategy discussion. She even knows most people in the building by name. On game day, meanwhile, she’s often spotted on the sideline with a headset and lineup card in hand, not just listening to live game communications but taking notes.

She understands that a team’s shortcomings don’t fall on one player alone. Since every play is designed and executed collectively, she’s staying on top of every detail to make sure things run smoothly across the board.

“I would suggest it for anyone else who has to pay coaches and GMs millions and millions of dollars,” Irsay-Gordon said in a recent interview. “It helps you potentially make a less expensive mistake.”

With the Colts at 7-1, the best record in the league, just one win away from equaling their win total from last season, and making once-overlooked QB Daniel Jones look like a future $55 million player, Irsay-Gordon is getting plenty of credit for her involvement.

And Indianapolis fans, who have seen their team miss the playoffs for the past four seasons, are quite happy with the new CEO’s involvement … so much so that many are dressing up as Irsay-Gordon for Halloween.

Jamie Erdahl of Good Morning Football nailed the look, rocking the bright blue colors, ID card, headset, lineup card … the whole package.

Then there was the “Samoan Carlie Irsay-Gordon,” as one fan jokingly called his niece who dressed up as Irsay-Gordon on the sideline in a casual outfit and pulled it off perfectly.

Colts fan Stephanie Huff also stood out in a similar look:

And perhaps the most adorable of them all was a young girl from Indy who dressed up as Irsay-Gordon for Halloween. Her mom posted the picture with the caption, “Go Colts and women in sports ! Happy Halloween.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Monica Mock (@momimock)

Notable mention:

It’s a great time to be a football fan in Indy … and those supporters of the Colts are keeping their fingers crossed to see the club finally make another deep playoff run. The last time they came close was in 2014, when their push ended in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

