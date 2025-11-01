Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon Becomes a Popular Theme Among Colts Fans This Halloween

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Carlie Irsay-Gordon becoming the new CEO, principal owner, and face of the Indianapolis Colts has been a long time coming. According to Amy Trask, the first female CEO in NFL history, Irsay-Gordon was first spotted at an NFL meeting back in 2004. That’s over two decades ago, and all that preparation (let’s call it that) has clearly paid off.

There were definitely some skeptics when she took over after her father, Jim Irsay, passed away in May. But those same skeptics have now turned into supporters. And the kind of “micromanaging” that fans usually criticize in NFL owners is now being praised when it comes to Irsay-Gordon, because she’s doing it the right way.

Off the field, she’s deeply involved in the organization, keeping up with the game plan, overseeing team operations, and staying in the loop on every strategy discussion. She even knows most people in the building by name. On game day, meanwhile, she’s often spotted on the sideline with a headset and lineup card in hand, not just listening to live game communications but taking notes.

She understands that a team’s shortcomings don’t fall on one player alone. Since every play is designed and executed collectively, she’s staying on top of every detail to make sure things run smoothly across the board.

“I would suggest it for anyone else who has to pay coaches and GMs millions and millions of dollars,” Irsay-Gordon said in a recent interview. “It helps you potentially make a less expensive mistake.”

With the Colts at 7-1, the best record in the league, just one win away from equaling their win total from last season, and making once-overlooked QB Daniel Jones look like a future $55 million player, Irsay-Gordon is getting plenty of credit for her involvement.

And Indianapolis fans, who have seen their team miss the playoffs for the past four seasons, are quite happy with the new CEO’s involvement … so much so that many are dressing up as Irsay-Gordon for Halloween.

Jamie Erdahl of Good Morning Football nailed the look, rocking the bright blue colors, ID card, headset, lineup card … the whole package.

Then there was the “Samoan Carlie Irsay-Gordon,” as one fan jokingly called his niece who dressed up as Irsay-Gordon on the sideline in a casual outfit and pulled it off perfectly.

Colts fan Stephanie Huff also stood out in a similar look:

And perhaps the most adorable of them all was a young girl from Indy who dressed up as Irsay-Gordon for Halloween. Her mom posted the picture with the caption, “Go Colts and women in sports ! Happy Halloween.”

Notable mention:

It’s a great time to be a football fan in Indy … and those supporters of the Colts are keeping their fingers crossed to see the club finally make another deep playoff run. The last time they came close was in 2014, when their push ended in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.