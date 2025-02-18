Jalen Hurts’ Mom Goes Viral for Protecting DE Brandon Graham’s 5 Y/O Son From the Chiefs’ Mascot at the Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts capped off the 2024 season with his first Super Bowl ring and an MVP award in the big game. He certainly earned that honor, delivering arguably his best performance of the season in the grand finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. His mother, Pamela Hurts, also stood on business during that game — making sure “the ops” stayed away from her and the Eagles family.

Pamela is often seen on the sidelines or in the family box supporting her son, as she has since Jalen’s high school days. But during the big game, she played the “hero” by stepping in to keep one of Jalen’s teammate’s sons from interacting with the opposing mascot.

The Chiefs mascot, K.C. Wolf, has been a legend since the late ’80s. Before Super Bowl LIX, he was making his usual rounds around the stadium, interacting with fans. At one point, he reached the section where the Hurts family was seated.

Defensive tackle Brandon Graham’s family also appeared to be in the same section when the mascot approached Graham’s son, Bryson, for a fist bump. The five-year-old obliged, but Hurts’ mother quickly stepped in, cutting off any further interaction between the two.

“Why you dap him up? Don’t touch him! That’s the op. That’s the op, get away from him. Get away from him,” Pamela playfully said, as she shooed the KC mascot away with a flick of her wrist.

While it seemed to start as a lighthearted joke, Hurts’ mother was dead serious and continued berating the mascot until he left. He eventually did leave, and the K.C. Wolf looked confused for a moment. But he simply flicked his wrist back at Pamela and moved on. It ended as a funny interaction that went viral in the days following the Eagles’ victory.

HILARIOUS: #Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts’ mom did not want the #Chiefs mascot to go anywhere near or to touch Brandon Graham’s son at the Super Bowl. “Don’t touch him! That’s the OP! Get away from him…”

pic.twitter.com/fXpw0XLmGx — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 18, 2025

Fans in the comments reacted to the clip, thinking it was a hilarious soundbite. Some had never heard the word “op” used in terms of the opposing team.

He’s the OP — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) February 18, 2025

as a chiefs fan that funny. — KC Neverstop chiefs + cardi B (@hinataw777) February 18, 2025

One fan even professed that Pamela should run the city of Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts Mom should run for mayor of Philly. She is awesome — Sandman FlyEaglesFly (@Flyeaglesflys) February 18, 2025

Pamela was and still is one of the most influential people in Jalen’s life. From an early age, she believed her son was destined for great things. One of her friends even predicted he would play in the NFL. Faith is something she and Jalen have always held close to their hearts. He credits his success to God, a belief he emphasized both before the game in press conferences and afterward during his MVP speech.

“God is good,” Jalen said on the main stage after winning the award.

Hurts’ mother attributes his unwavering faith to the family values she instilled in him from a young age. She sees Jalen as a sponge, always soaking up knowledge and striving to do the right things. Pamela had faith that in Super Bowl 59, the tables would turn and Jalen would get his moment. That’s why she was all business on Sunday.

Pamela wasn’t there for the festivities or side activities; she was there to watch her son achieve his dream. But in the process of her seriously hating on the KC mascot, she gave us a wonderful clip to look back on and laugh.