“I Ain’t Messing With It”: CJ Stroud Openly Names the One Country That Intimidates Him to the Core

Suresh Menon
Published

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during warm ups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Despite playing just one season in the NFL, CJ Stroud has quickly established himself as the face of the Houston Texans. Whether it is his incredible debut season and on-field contributions or his macho-man-esque personality, it’s hard to imagine Stroud backing down from a challenge. However, we recently realized that he is human after all, thanks to his admission of being scared to visit Australia due to the wildlife fauna inhibiting the Great Southern Land.

Yesterday saw a representative from the NFL’s social media accounts of Australia and New Zealand [@nflaunz] region quip CJ Stroud for a funny social media byte. The representative asked Stroud if he feared kangaroos.

While for many, the hopping pocket rockets are a bundle of joy, Stroud revealed that he is not a fan of the animal, especially after watching a viral video where it committed a heinous act. Or at least, in Stroud’s opinion.

In the video, Stroud described seeing a kangaroo act like he was drowning. The moment a man went to save the animal, it immediately choked and punched him. This visual has remained with CJ, and it is also the reason why he is not such a big fan of the animal.

The representative, upon hearing Stroud’s description, showed the QB another viral video from Down Under, which captured a kangaroo in a lake choking a dog. The video, however, turns out to be a jumpscare for an eight-legged spider — another popular wildlife indigenous to Australia.

This video was the final nail in the straw for CJ, as he quickly announced that he would never go to Australia, although he loves the people there. Snakes, spiders, and kangaroos are too scary for Stroud’s liking, and the QB revealed he doesn’t want to be “messing with” any of the three.

“I love Australia. I love the people. I would never go. Y’all got it. Snakes, spiders, kangaroos. I don’t know what else, but I ain’t messing with it, you know,” he said.

Upon hearing Stroud’s funny announcement, the representative offered to look after the QB. Stroud, however, wanted none of it. “Nobody ain’t looking after me. Every man for himself. I’m gone,” said the QB.

That being said, while Australia is a no-fly zone for the Houston Texans QB, Morocco certainly isn’t one.

CJ Stroud Spotted Vacationing in Morocco With Justin Fields

While the offseason for NFL athletes generally means OTAs, minicamps, and team-building activities, Texans star CJ Stroud and Steelers QB Justin Fields found a small window of free time to fly to Africa for a brief vacation. Veteran NFL analyst Dov Kleiman yesterday took to “X” to share a photo of the former Ohio State teammates chilling in the deserts of Morocco.

It’s heartening to see the duo still being best of friends despite competing against each other for pretty much the entirety of their careers. While at Ohio State, Stroud was always the understudy to Fields, working hard to usurp the latter’s starting position, things are fundamentally the same in their NFL stint, albeit they are plying their trade for two rival teams.

With both Stroud and Fields entering the season with immense expectation and responsibility from fans, their getaway to Morocco was much needed before getting entrenched in the ruthlessly hectic NFL life.

Suresh Menon

